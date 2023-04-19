German Bundestag – Health Committee deals with medical service

Berlin: (hib/PK) The health committee dealt with the medical service of the Bundeswehr. The inspector of the medical service, Generaloberststabsarzt Ulrich Baumgärtner, explained the current situation to the deputies on Wednesday and, from his point of view, necessary reforms. The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces, Eva Högl (SPD), also attended the committee meeting.

According to the general, not only soldiers are treated in the five Bundeswehr hospitals, but also civilian patients. The hospitals tried to deal with complex medical cases involving serious injuries and illnesses that most closely corresponded to the medical service’s duty to provide care. Up to 80 to 85 percent of cases would be treated as civilians, including mostly public patients, but also private patients. Among other things, the hospitals do basic work, which is also important for the civilian sector, in terms of training and should be strengthened.

According to the general, the health system must be better prepared for a possible crisis situation. He called for a health security and precautionary law to organize care more effectively nationwide, not just with a view to a possible alliance or defense case.

A transparent picture of the situation in the healthcare system is needed. The question is whether there is enough national or European capacity for contingencies. This involves, for example, drugs, active ingredients or aids, but also patient management. In addition, Germany must prepare better for cyber attacks and thus for a possible system failure in clinics, such as water or electricity.

Baumgärtner also sees deficits in the digitization of the troops in the health sector. The Bundeswehr knows exactly what it needs and wants, but money is needed for it. In addition, the digital systems would have to meet the security requirements of the Bundeswehr.

Högl also emphasized the important function of the Bundeswehr hospitals and recalled the performance of the medical service in the corona pandemic. In addition, injured soldiers returning from deployment would be given excellent care.

The medical service must be secured and, if necessary, expanded with material, personnel and infrastructure, said Högl. In the forthcoming hospital reform, the role of the Bundeswehr hospitals in care should be strengthened.