Let’s talk a little about the history of stroganoff, since this dish, in addition to being a delight that is always available here at home, is very popular throughout Brazil, but do you know where it came from?

It is believed that stroganoff was created in Russia in the 19th century, but the original recipe was made with beef in thin strips, onion, cream and mustard, but over time it underwent variations and nowadays it is common to find versions with chicken, shrimp and even fit only with mushrooms.

The name “stroganoff” comes from the Russian word “stroganov” (which I made a version that you can access here on the blog and also on video), as it was the surname of a rich and influential family at the time. It is said that the recipe was one of the favorite dishes of Count Pavel Stroganov, and that is why it became known as “stroganoff Stroganov style”, but whether this is true or not, nobody knows.

The recipe quickly became popular in Russia and then spread to other European countries, such as France and England, but in Brazil, stroganoff only arrived in the 50s, but soon became a very popular dish, both at home and in restaurants. .

Nowadays, stroganoff is a versatile recipe that can be adapted in different ways, with different ingredients and even in vegetarian versions.

There are several delicious stroganoff recipes in Brazil, and choosing the best one can vary according to each one’s personal tastes. However, a classic and much appreciated recipe is beef stroganoff. Here is a suggested recipe:

Ingredients:

500g thinly sliced ​​filet mignon

1 chopped onion

2 minced garlic cloves

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon oil

1 tablespoon mustard

1 tablespoon ketchup

1 can of cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation mode:

Season the meat strips with salt and pepper to taste. In a pan, heat the butter and oil and sauté the onion and garlic until golden. Add the meat and cook until browned on all sides. Add the mustard and ketchup and mix well. Add the cream and stir until the sauce is smooth and starts to bubble. Let it cook for a few more minutes and serve hot, accompanied by white rice and straw potatoes.

This recipe is simple but very tasty. You can adapt it to your taste, adding other ingredients such as mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, among others.

I made many videos of Stroganoff that you can consult on the Panelaterapia YouTube channel, but I highlight these that are very easy:

And the chicken versions

E a fit

And you, what’s your favorite version of stroganoff? Leave your comment and if you do, don’t forget to tag us on social media, but it’s to tag!