The suggestive tweet that Mauricio Macri published while Cristina Kirchner was speaking

While Vice President Cristina Kirchner spoke in Plaza de Mayo and criticized once again the indebtedness with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during the management of Cambiemos, former President Mauricio Macri published a suggestive message on his social networks.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

Macri shared statistics released by the economist Fernando Marullwho wrote: “When they tell you that dollars are missing ‘because of the debt with the IMF’, just send them this graph, with a ‘Besis’”.

This graph compares the level of dollars from agriculture with net payments to the IMF and the loss of net reserves of the Central Bank since President Alberto Fernández took office in 2019. “And now?” Macri wondered.

At the same time, Cristina warned from the stage that the IMF gave the Cambiemos government “an unprecedented, unusual loan, so they could win the elections.”

And now? https://t.co/sUq8Zerrve — Mauricio Macri (@mauriciomacri) May 25, 2023

In addition, when listing the axes of the program that the next government should implement, he explained: “If we do not achieve that this program that the IMF imposes on all its debtors is set aside, and allows us to develop our own growth program, it will be impossible to pay, no matter how much they say what they say.

“When Néstor (Kirchner) said that the dead do not pay their debts, we said that,” he said.

Before, he had pointed out that the former president “decided to pay the debt with the IMF in cash”, and “that is when Argentina and its government voted in the polls recovered the helm of the economy.”



