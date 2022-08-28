Entering the summer season, the popularity of the film market has been heating up. According to data from the Lighthouse Professional Edition, as of August 27, the box office of the summer program has exceeded 8.8 billion yuan, which has surpassed the 7.381 billion yuan achieved in the summer program last year, and is heading towards the box office target of 10 billion yuan. Against the background of repeated new crown pneumonia epidemics in many places and increasing uncertainties, it is not easy for the film market to achieve such achievements.

The reason why the film market can recover quickly is mainly due to the effective promotion of epidemic prevention and control. With the help of a series of corporate relief policies, the operating rate of theaters across the country has recovered rapidly, stabilizing at over 80%. A staff member of Hualian Cinemas, Xiqiao Xiqiao, Fengtai District, Beijing told reporters that since July, the theaters have strictly implemented epidemic prevention measures, and different theaters have staged staggered times to avoid gatherings of audiences entering and leaving the theater, creating a safe and secure viewing experience for the audience. surroundings.

The summer season is one of the most important seasons of the year and is very popular in the market. Chen Jin, a data analyst for the Lighthouse Professional Edition, said that although the number of films released this summer is not as good as in previous years, it maintains the characteristics of rich types, covering science fiction, parent-child, love and other types, which can meet the needs of multi-level viewing. In particular, the two genres of science fiction and national comics performed well, indicating that the level of industrialization of Chinese films is becoming more and more mature.

The diversification and sufficiency of film sources not only brought about a rise in the box office market, but also increased the frequency of audiences entering the cinema. Ms. Zhao, who was waiting to watch “New Gods List: Yang Jian” at the Xiqiao Public Welfare Store of Hualian Cinema in Beijing, told reporters that this is the fourth time she has entered the theater this summer. want to see”. The audience’s positive response to good films has pushed more popular films to be released, which in turn has led to further recovery of the national film market. It is understood that there are still 9 films scheduled for the last week of the summer program. The diversification of new films provides audiences with more choices, which will further stimulate the enthusiasm of the public to watch movies.

There are many factors that affect the box office, the most important of which is the content. The data shows that this summer, the two films “Lonely Walk on the Moon” and “Life Events” are both rated at 9.4 points or more on the Taopiao Piao platform. The two high-profile films together contributed more than half of the box office of the summer file, leading to the effect of the head. obvious. Among them, “Major Events in Life” has opened up the market space for niche themes; “Lonely Walking on the Moon” integrates science fiction and comedy elements, and the innovation of genres is also recognized by the audience. “New God List: Yang Jian”, which was “airborne” in the second half of the summer program, met the audience’s expectations for domestic animation blockbusters with its stunning visual effects. The film’s box office exceeded 100 million yuan in just two or three days after its release, becoming another dark horse in the summer season. Well-known director Yin Li said that no matter how the film technology changes, telling the stories of good people and expressing the common feelings of mankind will never change. The Chinese film industry has entered a stage of benign development where content is king, and high-quality content has always been a strong guarantee for the prosperity and development of the film market.

The recovery of the summer season also shows that with the improvement of material living standards, the public’s demand for cultural consumption has steadily increased. As long as there are good movies to watch, going to the cinema is still an important option for mass cultural entertainment. Gong Yu, founder and CEO of iQIYI, believes that there are abundant entertainment methods in first- and second-tier cities, and moviegoers have entered a stage of low-speed growth. Cinemas in big cities should upgrade their consumption so that audiences can enjoy a unique experience. At the same time, it is necessary to focus on exploring the box office growth space in third-, fourth-, and fifth-tier cities, continue to vigorously support the construction and operation of township theaters, and improve the viewing experience and service quality.

In the second half of the summer season, the State Film Administration launched the “Love Movies, Love Life” 2022 movie-benefiting consumption season, and cooperated with movie ticketing platforms such as Maoyan, TaopiaoPiao, and Douyin to issue 100 million yuan of movie viewing coupons. Subsidies are given to spectators for ticket purchases. Experts believe that movie viewing coupons will help boost residents’ consumer confidence and effectively release consumer demand that has been suppressed due to the epidemic. The time span of this consumer coupon issuance activity is long, and it will cover three important periods of summer, Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day, and has a significant effect on the box office throughout the year. With the continuous efforts of the consumer and production ends, the popularity of the film market is expected to continue further.

As the external environment continues to improve, the recovery of the film industry has ushered in strong momentum. Film producers and distributors should strengthen their confidence, actively release high-quality films, promote the accelerated release of more new blockbusters, attract more audiences to the theater, and allow films to further enrich the cultural life of the people.