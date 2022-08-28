Original title: Beijing Bulletin! 6 local infections were found, and many cases were infected on the way back to Beijing!A community in Hainan maliciously obstructed people who had expired quarantine to go home, and 6 people were detained

On August 27, Beijing notified the details of the new local infections. Among them, many cases were infected on the way back to Beijing, triggering sporadic local related cases in Beijing.

On August 27, at the 390th press conference on the prevention and control of the new coronavirus pneumonia in Beijing, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, introduced that from 0:00 to 24:00 on August 26, a new local new crown pneumonia virus was added. There are 3 cases of infection, all of whom are quarantined and observed. Chaoyang District, Changping District, and Daxing District each have 1 case; 2 ordinary cases and 1 mild case have been notified.

From 0:00 to 15:00 on August 27, there were 3 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infection, 2 cases in Daxing District and 1 case in Chaoyang District; 2 cases of mild infection and 1 case of asymptomatic infection; all were quarantined and observed. They have been transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and treatment, and relevant risk points and personnel have been controlled and placed.

Infected Persons 18 and 19: The family members of Infected Person 12 reported on August 19, currently live in Shanglinyuan Community, Jiugong Town, Daxing District. Centralized isolation as close contacts on August 18, positive nucleic acid test results were reported on August 26, 18 infected persons were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections on August 27, 19 infected persons were diagnosed as confirmed cases, and the clinical classification was mild .

Infected Person 20: Currently staying at the Tuanjie Lake Shijia Boutique Hotel in Chaoyang District, and returning to Beijing on August 24, as a close contact of a case outside Beijing for centralized isolation, reported a positive nucleic acid test result on August 27, and was diagnosed as a confirmed case on the same day. Classified as light.

Zhou Chong, deputy head of Daxing District, introduced that according to the relevant regulations of the ninth edition of the new coronavirus pneumonia prevention and control plan, no risk points have been determined.

Liu Xiaofeng introduced that many cases were infected on the way back to Beijing, which led to sporadic local related cases. It reminds us once again that people entering and returning to Beijing must strictly implement various epidemic prevention and control measures, take the initiative to report, and consciously reduce social activities to ensure the first time. Placed management and control to reduce the risk of social transmission.

Liu Xiaofeng introduced that at present, people have gradually shifted from centralized isolation to home health monitoring. It is necessary to strengthen the standardized management of all links such as transportation, and strictly stay at home. Continue to strengthen the standardized management of centralized isolation points, carry out nucleic acid testing for personnel in centralized isolation points; do a good job in health education and education for personnel in centralized isolation points, and strictly abide by various prevention and control measures such as personal protection, cleaning and disinfection, and health monitoring; centralized isolation point staff It is necessary to do personal protection and implement closed-loop management to prevent cross-infection and occupational exposure.

Liu Xiaofeng reminded: the general public and friends should earnestly fulfill their personal epidemic prevention responsibilities, insist not to travel or travel to medium and high-risk areas and areas where confirmed cases are reported, strengthen personal protection at all times on the way to and from Beijing, and take planes, trains, subways, buses and other means of transportation Wear masks regularly throughout the process, minimize contact with others, and reduce the risk of infection.

Chengdu added local infection “12+7”

According to the “Healthy Chengdu Official Weibo”, from 0-12 o’clock on August 27, there were 12 new local confirmed cases and 7 new local asymptomatic infections in Chengdu.

Case 1: He came to Chengdu on August 21 and was quarantined and controlled after arriving in Chengdu. Diagnosed as a local confirmed case.

Case 2: Living in Xinyuan Mingjia Phase 2 in Jinjiang District, it was found by screening in key areas. Diagnosed as a local confirmed case.

Case 3: Living in Jinjiang District City Garden Phase 3, it was found by screening in key areas. Diagnosed as a local confirmed case.

Case 4: Living in Zhuojincheng Phase 2, Jinjiang District, it was found by screening in key areas. Diagnosed as a local confirmed case.

Case 5: Living in Phase 1 of City Garden in Jinjiang District, it was found by screening in key areas. Diagnosed as a local confirmed case.

Case 6: Lives in Phase 5 of Greenland 468 Yunxi in Jinjiang District, which was found by screening in key areas. Diagnosed as a local confirmed case.

Case 7: Living in Xinyuan Mingjia Phase 2 in Jinjiang District, it was found by screening in key areas. Diagnosed as a local confirmed case.

Case 8: Living in Phase 3 of Sihai Yijia in Jinjiang District, it was found by screening in key areas. Diagnosed as a local confirmed case.

Case 9: Living in Jinjiang District City Garden Phase 3, it was found by screening in key areas. Diagnosed as a local confirmed case.

Case 10: Living in Jinjiang District City Garden Phase 3, it was found by screening in key areas. Diagnosed as a local confirmed case.

Case 11: Living in Phase 1 of Greenland 468 Mansion in Jinjiang District, it was discovered by taking the initiative to seek medical treatment. Diagnosed as a local confirmed case.

Case 12: Living in Xinyuan Mingjia Phase 2, Jinjiang District, it was found by screening in key areas. Diagnosed as a local confirmed case.

Case 13: Lives in Zidong Sunshine Community, Chenghua District, and is a close contact under isolation control. Diagnosed as local asymptomatic infection.

Case 14: Lives in Donghong Guangsha Community, Jinjiang District, and is a close contact under isolation control. Diagnosed as local asymptomatic infection.

Case 15: Living in Jinjiang District City Garden Phase 3, she is a close contact under quarantine control. Diagnosed as local asymptomatic infection.

Case 16: Living in Zhuojincheng Phase 6, Jinjiang District, it was found by screening in key areas. Diagnosed as local asymptomatic infection.

Case 17: Lives in District D, Dongyuan Community, Renju District, High-tech Zone, and is a close contact under isolation control. Diagnosed as local asymptomatic infection.

Case 18: Lives in District D of Dongyuan Community, High-tech Zone, and is a close contact under isolation control. Diagnosed as local asymptomatic infection.

Case 19: Lives in Longhu Tianpu Community, Jinjiang District, and is a close contact under quarantine control. Diagnosed as local asymptomatic infection.

A community in Wanning, Hainan maliciously prevented people from returning home after the quarantine period expired, and 6 people were detained

According to the WeChat official account of “Wannings Release Hall”, on August 24, 2022, an owner of Xintao Community, Ximen Community, Wancheng Town, had the quarantine period expired. Blocked from the property of Xintao Community and some owners.

Community cadres and related staff persuaded and explained the isolation regulations on the spot. The property and owners of the community not only did not listen to the persuasion, but incited other owners to go downstairs and gather at the gate of the community to fight. At 19:00, about 60 residents gathered at the gate of the community, and they were so emotional that they wanted to provocatively fight with the community staff.

After receiving the situation report, the emergency team of Wanning Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters rushed to the scene to deal with it and coordinated the police force to maintain the order at the scene. After the police of the Municipal Public Security Bureau arrived at the scene, they shouted through the loudspeaker of the police car, and asked the community owners who gathered to stay rational, abide by the epidemic prevention policy, express their opinions through legitimate channels, and expressly stated that random walking and gathering seriously violated the epidemic prevention policy, which is an illegal act.

After the police shouted for many times, the gathered people were unmoved, and there were also phenomena such as smoking and not wearing masks. The offender, Chen Mou, made inappropriate remarks on the spot, questioned the anti-epidemic policy and regulations, and incited confrontation among the people gathered at the scene. The police of the Municipal Public Security Bureau immediately took Chen under control and verbally summoned him to Wancheng Police Station for investigation.

After the emergency team further explained the law and reasoning, the people gathered in the community gradually dispersed. Subsequently, with the cooperation of the community staff of Wancheng Police Station of Wanning City Public Security Bureau, the quarantined personnel were safely returned to their residences for home quarantine, and the scene resumed normal order. That night, the Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau interviewed the principal of Hainan Yintong International Property Management Co., Ltd., a property management company in Xintao Community, and demanded that the property managers and staff on duty in Xintao Community be dealt with seriously. At the same time, notices were issued to the properties of each community in the city to criticize the properties of Xintao community.

Up to now, the Wanning City public security organ has made a 15-day administrative detention decision on Chen who gathered at the scene and made inappropriate remarks in accordance with relevant regulations. At the same time, five residents, including Wu Moubin, Huang Moulin, Li Mousi, Wu Mouyan, and Lin Mouling, who made inappropriate remarks in the WeChat group of Xintao Community, were summoned to the case, and they were subject to administrative detention for fifteen years. day’s penalty decision. In the next step, the relevant municipal departments will further investigate and deal with the behavior of Xintao Community against the epidemic prevention policy.

Wanning Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters reminds the general public that it is an important measure to implement the epidemic prevention policies and regulations after the quarantined persons return home for home quarantine. The legitimate rights and interests of the persons returning home are protected by national laws and regulations. Maliciously obstructing the return of people who have expired the quarantine period is an illegal act. Once found, the municipal public security organ will strictly punish them in accordance with the law.

18 people were initially screened positive, Shijiazhuang: “All personnel are not necessary to leave the community” in the area

According to the “Shijiazhuang Release” WeChat message, from 0 to 24:00 on August 26, Shijiazhuang City will be in Chang’an District, Qiaoxi District, Xinhua District, Yuhua District, High-tech Zone, Circular Chemical Industry Park, Gaocheng District, Luancheng District and Luquan District. The second round of new coronavirus nucleic acid screening for all staff was carried out. A total of 4,995,016 people were screened, and 18 cases of positive infection were detected in the initial screening (5 cases in the isolation point and 13 cases in the control area), all in Qiaoxi District, and the test results in other areas were all feminine.

The Shijiazhuang Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters Office issued a notice on August 27 to further strengthen the measures for epidemic prevention and control in Chang’an District, Yuhua District, Xinhua District, High-tech Zone and Recycling Chemical Park:

1. Advocate that all people in the area do not need to leave the community. If you really need to go out to buy living materials or seek medical treatment, “one card for one household”, enter and exit with the card, and those who go out must strictly implement the registration, scanning code, temperature measurement, and wearing a mask. and other personal protective measures.

2. Libraries, art galleries, museums, gyms, baths, pedicures, KTVs, Internet cafes, bars, tea houses, coffee shops, beauty shops, barber shops, chess and card rooms, offline training institutions, etc. have nothing to do with people’s livelihood security in the continued closure area Temporary closure of movie theaters and theaters. Urban operation guarantee units such as water, electricity and warm letter, supermarkets, convenience stores, farmers’ markets, pharmacies, and medical institutions closely related to residents’ lives are operating normally, and strictly implement epidemic prevention such as ventilation and disinfection, code scanning, temperature measurement, wearing masks, and one-meter noodles. measure.

This measure will be implemented from 15:00 on August 27, and will temporarily end at 24:00 on August 28.

According to CCTV news reports, the reporter learned that according to the deployment requirements of the Hebei Provincial Epidemic Response Headquarters, Shijiazhuang began to strengthen the “non-essential not leaving the stone”, and it was decided that starting from 0:00 on August 27, the personnel who leave the stone must hold a 48-hour nucleic acid test negative certificate (Health code or paper certificate is acceptable).

Passengers traveling from Shijiazhuang Railway Station, Shijiazhuang North Railway Station, Shijiazhuang East Railway Station and Shijiazhuang Airport will strictly check the negative nucleic acid test certificate, and those who do not have the certificate will be advised to return (return and change the ticket according to railway and civil aviation regulations). The inspection end time will be announced later.

Liaoning announced: do not leave unless necessary!All public transport temporarily suspended

At noon on August 27, the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters of Benxi City, Liaoning Province issued the “Notice on the Implementation of Temporary Static Management in Xihu District (including High-tech Zone) in Pingshan District, and Three Rounds of Regional Nucleic Acid Testing in a Row”.

The notice stated that in order to do a good job in the static management of nucleic acid testing in Benxi City, it has been decided after research that all public transportation will be temporarily suspended. The relevant matters are hereby notified as follows:

1. From 0:00 on August 27, 2022 to 24:00 on August 29, all passenger stations, passenger lines, chartered tours, buses and taxis in the city will be suspended.

2. All epidemic prevention and control service points should be strictly controlled. Vehicles and personnel from outside the territory should not come (return) to the river unless it is necessary. If it is really necessary, they should report to the destination community in advance and accept them at the epidemic prevention and control service point of the entry channel. After the inspection, participate in the nucleic acid test on the spot, and do not change the driving route without authorization on the way to the destination.

3. Personnel in the whole city do not leave the stream unless it is necessary. If there are special reasons to leave the stream, they should register and report to the community (village) where they are located in advance. They can only leave the stream with a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 24 hours, and take personal protection after leaving the stream. , and avoid going to crowded places.

4. Organize 400 taxis in the urban area to set up an emergency transportation fleet to ensure emergency transportation in special circumstances such as emergency medical treatment. Citizens who really need it can make an appointment for a taxi service by telephone. When riding, they must provide the nucleic acid sampling certificate (record) of the day or A negative nucleic acid test certificate within 24 hours. The emergency traffic fleet taxis shall strictly abide by the static management requirements, provide emergency travel services in the form of telephone reservations and taxi calls, and shall not operate on the road.

On the morning of the 27th, the Liaoning Provincial Health and Health Commission notified that from 0-24:00 on August 26, 3 new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia were reported in Liaoning Province, of which 1 case was reported in Shenyang City and 2 cases were reported in Tieling City; 6 new cases were added. Local asymptomatic infections, including 3 cases reported in Shenyang City, 1 case in Dalian City, 1 case in Benxi City, and 1 case in Tieling City; 3 new cases of imported asymptomatic infections, including 1 case in Shenyang City, 1 case in Dalian City, and 1 case in Tieling City. The city reported 2 cases. 3 cases of asymptomatic infections imported from abroad were released from medical observation.

Source: Client of Beijing Daily, CCTV News, Mannings Publishing Hall, Shijiazhuang Publishing