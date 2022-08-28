Home Sports Serie A-Leo passes Giroud to score AC Milan’s 2-0 home win streak jqknews
Serie A-Leo passes Giroud to score AC Milan's 2-0 home win streak

Serie A-Leo passes Giroud to score AC Milan’s 2-0 home win streak jqknews
AC Milan 2-0

At 02:45 on August 28th, Beijing time (20:45 on the 27th, local time in Italy), the third round of the 2022/23 Serie A season started. AC Milan won 2-0 at home in Bologna. Leo shot and Giroud scored. AC Milan home winning streak.

AC Milan has scored 11 wins and 2 draws against Bologna in the last 13 league matches. This is the 149th Serie A clash between the two sides, after AC Milan had 71 wins, 39 draws and 38 losses, including 43 wins, 18 draws and 13 losses at home. Giroud and De Caterer alternated.

In the 21st minute, De Catelair broke through an oblique pass after a midfield steal, and Leo made a low shot into the near corner from 12 yards on the left side of the penalty area.

AC Milan 1-0, LeoAC Milan 1-0, Leo

In the 58th minute, Leo made an oblique pass, and Giroud volleyed into the net in front of the small penalty area, 2-0.

AC Milan 2-0, GiroudAC Milan 2-0, Giroud

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): 16-Meignan; 2-Calabria, 20-Caruru, 23-Tomori (83′, 46-Gabia), 19-Special Ao (75′, 5-Barlow-Ture); 4-Bennacer (61′, 7-Adri), 8-Tonali; 30-Mesiyas (62′, 56-Salemax ), 90-De Catelair (62′,32-Poberga), 17-Leo; 9-Giroud

Technical StatisticsTechnical Statistics
player ratingplayer rating

(Sco)

　　

