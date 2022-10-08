The “Super Mario Bros. Movie” trailer has over 61 million views on its first day – Nintendo Nintendo – cnBeta.COM

On October 7, Nintendo released the first trailer for “Super Mario Bros. Movie”. According to analyst Benji-Sales, the trailer was viewed more than 61 million times on the first day (excluding reaction and analysis videos). It should be pointed out that the above statistics are not accurate, the actual number of views may be more, and the accounts of IGN on Facebook, Star Lord’s personal channel and some other media also have a large number of views.
Visit the purchase page:
Nintendo Switch flagship store
Oil pipeline: 26 million+
Twitter: 11.5 million+
TikTok：2340万+
Total: 61 million+
As of now, the box office rankings of game adaptation movies:
1. World of Warcraft: $439 million
2. Detective Pikachu: $433 million
3. Rampage: $428 million
4. Sonic the Hedgehog 2: $404 million
5. Uncharted: $401 million
It remains to be seen whether “Super Mario Bros. Movie” can become the first game adaptation film in history to exceed $500 million at the box office. The film will be released in North America on April 7, 2023, and in Japan on April 27, 2023.