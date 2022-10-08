Home Entertainment The “Super Mario Bros. Movie” trailer has over 61 million views on its first day – Nintendo Nintendo – cnBeta.COM
Entertainment

The “Super Mario Bros. Movie” trailer has over 61 million views on its first day – Nintendo Nintendo – cnBeta.COM

by admin
The “Super Mario Bros. Movie” trailer has over 61 million views on its first day – Nintendo Nintendo – cnBeta.COM

On October 7, Nintendo released the first trailer for “Super Mario Bros. Movie”. According to analyst Benji-Sales, the trailer was viewed more than 61 million times on the first day (excluding reaction and analysis videos). It should be pointed out that the above statistics are not accurate, the actual number of views may be more, and the accounts of IGN on Facebook, Star Lord’s personal channel and some other media also have a large number of views.

Visit the purchase page:

Nintendo Switch flagship store

Oil pipeline: 26 million+

Twitter: 11.5 million+

TikTok：2340万+

Total: 61 million+

As of now, the box office rankings of game adaptation movies:

1. World of Warcraft: $439 million

2. Detective Pikachu: $433 million

3. Rampage: $428 million

4. Sonic the Hedgehog 2: $404 million

5. Uncharted: $401 million

It remains to be seen whether “Super Mario Bros. Movie” can become the first game adaptation film in history to exceed $500 million at the box office. The film will be released in North America on April 7, 2023, and in Japan on April 27, 2023.

See also  Great Wall Haval H6 DHT-PHEV launched: pure electric power running 110KM from 159,800- IT and Transportation

You may also like

Waves “Hulusi·Pi” is as fierce as a tiger...

Zappalà, the passion of “Kristo”

Mame Kurogouchi Spring/Summer 2023 Collection “Yuzhu Zen Charm”

INTO YOU’s first brand pop-up shop airborne on...

CAROLINE HÚ Spring/Summer 2023 Collection Released During Paris...

Weekend Max Mara 2022 autumn and winter Italian...

2022

Come to understand the prosperous position and zodiac...

Epic immersive audio-visual feast, light and shadow witness...

On the 7th National Day, Shanghai Performing Arts...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy