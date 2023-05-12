Home » The Supreme Court rejected the appeal filed by Tucumán against the cancellation of the elections
The Supreme Court of Justice suspended this Tuesday the elections that were to be held this Sunday in Tucumán and San Juan. Given this measure, the administration of Juan Manzur filed an appeal for the cancellation of the elections for governor and vice president, but it was rejected by the highest court.

From the province of Tucumán, he had filed an appeal called “replacement.”

“It is resolved to reject the appeal filed” by Tucumán, established the highest court.

And it justified the extent to which “when the contested precautionary measure was decreed, a rigorous evaluation of the background of the case was carried out and, based on them, and on the precedents cited in the decision that is being appealed, the Court considered that the reasons that justified their origin were configured”.

Beyond having presented this appeal, the governor of Tucumán, Juan Manzur, today signed the decree that suspends the provincial elections in all its categories, for which he left without effect the elections that were to take place on Sunday and that had already been suspended. by the Supreme Court for the categories of governor and lieutenant governor.

Source: Telam Agency


