Silksong slides beyond the first half of 2023

Lovers of the genre metroidvaniaand of the beautiful Hollow Night in particular, they couldn’t wait to know the release date of the new one Hollow Knight: Silksongpreviously promised in the first half of 2023 ed included in Game Pass.

However, the Team Cherry studio recently extinguished these hopes, explaining that in the course of development the game has become very large, and the developers therefore need more time to be able to do the best job possible.

The team therefore refers us to future updates when we are close to the release, but at the moment we do not know when it will happen. Let’s hope it’s as soon as possible anyway!