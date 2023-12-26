Christmas Day Winter Storm Blankets U.S. Plains with Snow, Rain Expected in Central and Eastern Regions

Winter Storm Blankets U.S. Plains on Christmas Day

As Christmas Day approaches, a major winter storm is set to hit the U.S. Plains, blanketing many states with several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has warned of blizzard conditions in the central and northern Plains, as well as heavy rain in the Midwest to Southeastern United States.

The storm, caused by a strengthening low pressure system, is expected to affect much of the central and eastern United States. Heavy snow and ice will fall across the Central Plains and Upper Midwest, with snowfall amounts of at least 4 inches expected, and more than a foot of snow likely in some areas.

Meanwhile, moisture from the Gulf of Mexico moving north ahead of a cold front will create heavy showers and thunderstorms, causing moderate to heavy rain from the Great Lakes to the Ohio Valley and Southeast. Several inches of heavy rain are expected in parts of the southern Appalachians, with potential for flash flooding.

The National Weather Service has also warned of dangerous travel conditions due to blizzard weather and heavy snowfall in parts of Kansas, Nebraska, and South Dakota. They have advised that heavy snowfall and reduced visibility from blowing snow “will make travel conditions hazardous and potentially impossible on Christmas night.”

In addition to travel hazards, the storm may also cause tree branches to snap, down power lines, and lead to power outages due to ice and snow accumulation.

By the middle of the week, the major storm is expected to dissipate across the central United States, leaving behind some showers and flurries.

Editor in charge: Lin Yan



