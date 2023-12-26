Home » 14 people were arrested for infringement of chip company!Xiaomi officially refutes the rumor: there is no direct relationship – Kuai Technology – Technology changes the future
Xiaomi Refutes Rumors of Involvement in Chip Technology Trade Secrets Case

On December 24, Xiaomi officially issued a statement refuting rumors regarding its investment business. This follows reports from the Economic Crime Investigation Team of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau, which announced the successful resolution of a case involving the infringement of chip technology trade secrets. The police arrested 14 suspects and seized 7 servers storing the infringing chip technology. Reports claim that the infringed company is Huawei, and the infringing company is Zunpai Communications, with its founder and CEO Zhang Kun missing for several months.

The rumor mill has tied this infringement case to Xiaomi, as the company participated in the Pre-A round of financing of Zunpai Communications in May 2022. However, Xiaomi clarified in its official statement that its investment company, Hanxing Venture Capital Co., Ltd., engaged in a normal financial investment behavior. The company also emphasized that it is not the earliest or largest investor in the chip company, nor does it have a leading role in its financing rounds.

Furthermore, Xiaomi stressed that it is not directly involved in the management or operation of the chip company and does not have any intellectual property or technical cooperation with it. The company has also completed evidence collection to counter the irresponsible and untrue information being circulated and reported it to the relevant authorities.

Xiaomi reiterated its commitment to intellectual property rights and opposition to the theft of trade secrets through illegal means. However, it also opposed unfair competition behaviors that mislead the public, slander and smear, and maliciously devalue the legitimate goodwill of others.

In conclusion, Xiaomi denies any involvement in the infringement of chip technology trade secrets and emphasizes its commitment to ethical business practices.

