Pleasures and Moose Knuckles Collaborate on New Streetwear Series

PLEASURES Teams Up with Moose Knuckles for New Joint Series

Los Angeles streetwear brand PLEASURES has announced a new collaboration with Canadian luxury clothing brand Moose Knuckles, resulting in the launch of a new joint series. The partnership comes after PLEASURES recently teamed up with NERD to open a pop-up store at BELOWGROUND in Hong Kong last month.

The joint series aims to combine high-quality clothing with street punk aesthetics, with the standout item being the Skeleton Embroidered Quilted Puffer. This down jacket features a black base with a white skeleton pattern print on top, creating a striking color contrast. The series also includes other items such as the Cropped Puffer down jacket, hoodies, sports pants, graphic T-shirts, Balaclava masks, fur hats, and leather gloves, with the latter two also designed to merge the unique styles of both brands.

According to Alex James, co-founder of PLEASURES, the collaboration was a way to partner with one of the best quality brands in the world. “Being able to work with some of the best functional and quality brands in the world is one of the main reasons we wanted to partner with Moose Knuckles,” James said.

The new joint series will be available in limited quantities on the official websites of both brands and designated dealers on January 16, 2024. Fans of both PLEASURES and Moose Knuckles are encouraged to keep an eye out for this highly anticipated release.

Share this: Facebook

X

