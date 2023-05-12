The Supreme Court rejected the request to suspend local elections in San Juan

After the ruling of this Tuesday of the Supreme Court of Justicewhich canceled the elections for governor and vice president in San Juan and Tucumán, the San Juan oppositionrepresented in Juntos por el Cambio, requested the Electoral Tribunal of the province the suspension of elections for all categorieswhich was rejected by the highest court in the last hours.

In a resolution issued this Thursday, the Court decided to validate the votes for local offices in San Juan scheduled for this Sunday, along with those suspended for the highest executive positions in the district.

In this way, the sanjuaninos they can go to the pollswithout the ballots for governor and vice, to elect their municipal and community representativesas mayors and councilors, contrary to what the candidates of Together for Change in the province had requested.

What was the opposition arguing to suspend all the elections in San Juan?

This Thursday, the San Juan opposition had called the Electoral Justice to comply with the Supreme Court ruling suspending all the elections in the district, in addition to those expressly reached by the highest court based on the challenges to the candidacy of the current president, Sergio Uñac.

“Comply with the judgment is to suspend the electoral process in its entirety“They considered from” United for San Juan “, a local variant of the national opposition alliance. In addition, they had stated that the decision to continue with the rest of the elections was “unconstitutional and voidSo it had to be reviewed.

Along these lines, the candidate for provincial leader for the opposition front, Marcelo Arancibiaaccompanied that request with an appeal that demanded the cancellation of all the votes set for this Sunday the 7th.

However, the Supreme Court, in a ruling that gathered the signatures of the judges Horace Rosatti, Juan Carlos Maqueda y Carlos Rosenkrantzdid not give rise to that request, understanding that the elections for the rest of the positions were not included in the original demand, which originated the sentence reported on Tuesday.

Juan Manzur withdrew from the candidacy in Tucumán, after the ruling of the Supreme Court

The Governor of Tucuman, Juan Manzur, who was going for a new mandate, on this occasion as vice, He announced that he will not run in the elections. It was after the Supreme Court suspended the elections in that province and in San Juan on Tuesday. He also said that the person who will replace him will be Miguel Ángel Acevedo.

“We have taken the decision to decline my candidacy for Lieutenant Governor. We do it to clear up doubts,” he reported at a press conference. “We were never speculating, far from it,” said the governor.

He mentioned that he decided to “be able to advance in the vote.” Manzur was going like Osvaldo Jaldo’s running matecurrent lieutenant governor.

