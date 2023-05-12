Tesãi Foundation gets in tune with the National Holidays

The Area 2 Hospital of the Tesãi Foundation wore its best galas, flagging facades and interiors with commemorative accessories for the 212th anniversary of Paraguay’s Independence.

Crews of General Services operators from the Tesãi Foundation are engaged in painting, renovation and revitalization tasks of the Foundation’s perimeter spaces, curbs and sidewalks.

tribute to the motherland

Likewise, citizens are urged to awaken the festive atmosphere with the use of pins, bracelets, cockades, pennants, cloth canvases with the national colors and other decorations, within the framework of the civic, student and military parade to be carried out held this Friday, May 12 and which will have its epicenter and neuralgic point on General Bernardino Caballero avenue and its adjacencies.

Announcement

The Municipality of Ciudad del Este informed the general public that from Thursday, May 11, from 6:00 p.m. to Friday, May 12 at 8:00 p.m., the main avenues and arteries will be closed for the patriotic parades.

The Avda. Gral. Bernardino Caballero, Av. Rogelio Benítez, Regimento San Martín, Av. Gral. Andrés Rodríguez, Eugenio A. Garay, Av. Cerro León (one way), Chaco Boreal, Av. Constitución Nacional, Cañadón Chaqueño will remain closed. and Paso Pucú.