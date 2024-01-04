The suspense continues: Who will be sentenced in the next episode of Exatlón USA All-Stars?

In the next episode of Exatlón USA All-Stars, fans are on the edge of their seats to find out who will be sentenced and potentially eliminated from the competition. As tensions run high, contestant Yamilet is determined to stay focused and not let her emotions get the best of her.

In the latest episode of Exatlón USA All-Stars, there was a shocking elimination as a new contestant was sent home. The competition was intense and the stakes were high as the remaining competitors battled it out for a chance to stay in the game.

As the pressure mounts, fans are eagerly anticipating who will be the next to be eliminated in the upcoming episode. Stay tuned to find out who will be sentenced and who will continue on their journey to victory in Exatlón USA All-Stars.

