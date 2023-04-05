Home Entertainment The sweet words of Michael Bublé for Luisana Lopilato on her anniversary: ​​”Always and forever”
Entertainment

The sweet words of Michael Bublé for Luisana Lopilato on her anniversary: ​​”Always and forever”

by admin
The sweet words of Michael Bublé for Luisana Lopilato on her anniversary: ​​”Always and forever”

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato celebrated a new anniversary. Theirs is a love story that has been going on for more than ten years and which has given rise to four children: Noah, Elias, Vida and Cielo, the youngest, barely seven months old.

This April 2, the Canadian singer and the Argentine actress celebrated 12 years of marriage. So Bublé dedicated sweet words to Luisana in a post on his networks.

Of course, first, he put a touch of humor, since of the two photos he shared, the first is one of his wife posing next to his wax figure at Madame Tussauds. The second is one of the couple in the snow on the musician’s recent European tour.

Referring to that first image, Michael wrote: “Happy anniversary to my beautiful wife and my wax figure. May the eternal flame of love never melt his face.”

“Forever and always my best decision,” he closed.

Luisana responded in a comment: “I love you more every day!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble)

See also  Parking, Covid effect: sold out in hospitals

You may also like

Joe Biden could be the great absentee at...

who are the six richest Argentines in the...

The Central Bank sold reserves again: U$S 49...

Tencent’s video mini-series “True Detective Mr. Qin” will...

Collective crime: the first suspect said he is...

The happiest female husbands of the three zodiac...

Lionel Messi moves away from PSG and received...

Ample Sound Electric Bass Series Ample Bass Upgrade...

This Wednesday begins Pesaj, the Jewish Passover

How much did the blue dollar close today,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy