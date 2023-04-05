Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato celebrated a new anniversary. Theirs is a love story that has been going on for more than ten years and which has given rise to four children: Noah, Elias, Vida and Cielo, the youngest, barely seven months old.

This April 2, the Canadian singer and the Argentine actress celebrated 12 years of marriage. So Bublé dedicated sweet words to Luisana in a post on his networks.

Of course, first, he put a touch of humor, since of the two photos he shared, the first is one of his wife posing next to his wax figure at Madame Tussauds. The second is one of the couple in the snow on the musician’s recent European tour.

Referring to that first image, Michael wrote: “Happy anniversary to my beautiful wife and my wax figure. May the eternal flame of love never melt his face.”

“Forever and always my best decision,” he closed.

Luisana responded in a comment: “I love you more every day!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

