ROME – Two teams, each representing one project that will be implemented by Toyota in collaboration with Retake, a non-profit movement that promotes beauty and urban regeneration. Who will win? The team that will have totaled the most kilometers traveling with zero emissions. All therefore on the starting grid of WeHybrid Race, the last chapter of the homonymous program of the Japanese company which rewards the most thrifty motorists in terms of emissions with a series of discounts on insurance and maintenance.

To take part in the challenge, just access the WeHybrid section in the MyT app and choose the team to compete with. Participants will immediately receive Toyota Green Credits as their first reward to spend in the Kinto GO app. The accumulated Green Credits can also be used at the end of the loan, as a discount on the final maxi-rate in case of renewal.

The two competing projects were chosen through a survey launched by Toyota Motor Italia on its social channels. The first is called “Aria a colori” and consists of 7 murals in as many Italian cities (Rome, Milan, Bologna, Bari, Salerno, Arezzo, Padua) to be created with the special Airlite paints, a totally mineral paint that neutralizes harmful chemicals released into the environment: 100 m2 of murals offer the same purifying effect as 100 m2 of forest.

The second project is entitled “City for all” and encompasses a series of urban regeneration interventions in the Valle dell’Aniene Nature Reserve and in the Museum of the Confluenza River Park in Rome. The aim is to offer people with mobility difficulties and the blind a more accessible and inclusive path thanks to new walkways and piers, and thanks also to the creation of teaching tables with writing in Braille. The tender will last until mid-April, while the winning project will be built in the second half of 2023.

“WeHybrid is a revolutionary program and represents a fundamental element of our strategy,” they say at Toyota. “We are very happy to see the number of WeHybrid people grow day by day and proud to add today, with WeHybrid Race, an important new initiative which further strengthens the ecosystem, because it not only encourages people to improve their driving style but will also see the concrete realization of an urban redevelopment project”.

Already launched in 2020, the WeHybrid program extends to all Full Hybrid models in the Toyota range and provides various services for members who take part in it: from WeHybrid Insurance, a complete and free insurance for the kilometers traveled in zero emissions mode , to a maintenance service (WeHybrid Service) thanks to which the cost of the coupon is reduced as the kilometers traveled in electric mode increase.