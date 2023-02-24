At the Guangxi Migrant Workers Skills Competition, Xie Mengzhi, a daughter of Zhuang family, won the championship and has been in the industry for 8 years. She promotes housekeeping training to go deep into the village

Orderly sort the clothes and pants stacked in front of you, then iron the folds with an iron and refold them into neat grid blocks, and then put them in the locker one by one… The 7th Guangxi Migrant Workers Skills Competition In the field of housework, time passed by every minute, and Xie Mengzhi focused on the work at hand, without being disturbed by other players and surrounding sounds.

Through fierce competition, Xie Mengzhi from Nanning, Guangxi passed through multiple assessments and successfully won the first prize. After the competition, she said that the significance of her work is to help more sisters of migrant workers get rid of poverty and become rich, “hoping to contribute more to the housekeeping service industry.”

Promote training through competition, promote learning through competition

The 48-year-old Xie Mengzhi has been in contact with domestic servant training since 2015 and has accumulated rich training experience in the past 8 years. Xie Mengzhi introduced to the reporter that she pays great attention to the improvement of her working ability. She has participated in the “Bagui Housekeeping” teacher training class in Guangxi, and also went to Beijing, Nanjing, Shandong and other places for training, and obtained the second-level housekeeping service technician certificate.

“Participating in the competition is mainly to improve skills, promote training through competitions, and promote learning through competitions.” In fact, Xie Mengzhi has participated in the preliminary and semi-finals of the Guangxi Migrant Workers Skills Competition many times before. High-skilled talents have always been the goal of Xie Mengzhi’s struggle.

The housekeeping competition is similar to daily household chores. It mainly tests the ability and skills of contestants to handle housework activities, such as making home meals, using household vacuum cleaners, ironing clothes and trousers, and organizing and storing. In addition, the contest party also used written tests, such as preparing birthday banquet plans and work schedules, to examine the work arrangements and overall planning capabilities of the contestants.

During the preparations for the competition, Xie Mengzhi said that she was under a lot of pressure. “The contestants are all household service elites from various cities, and they cannot ‘underestimate the enemy’.” In addition to the experience accumulated in her usual work, she also continued to strengthen project practice 10 days before the final , and told myself that we must persevere and go all out.

The day of the competition was not all smooth sailing. During the cooking process at home, Xie Mengzhi did not control the oil temperature due to nervousness. “After all the preparations were completed, I found that the temperature was not enough when I was about to fry the dishes. Although I immediately increased the heat at that time, I was still worried about the lack of time.” , It really scared me into a sweat.” With years of training experience, Xie Mengzhi adjusted her mentality in time, and finally completed a satisfactory work within the specified time.

Go deep into villages to carry out housework training

For Xie Mengzhi, winning the first prize not only helped her improve her professional skills, systematically studied and mastered the knowledge of housework, but also made her firm in her idea of ​​becoming a master of housekeeping skills and contributing to more sisters of migrant workers.

After becoming a housekeeper, Xie Mengzhi’s daily work is mainly to provide skills training for migrant workers and registered personnel. “Most of the training for migrant workers requires trainers to go to the village, and the time is concentrated at night, because the villagers have to do farm work during the day, so they can only squeeze out two or three hours to study at night.” Xie Mengzhi said frankly that the training of housekeepers is not enough easy.

In addition, most of the participants in the training are rural women. Due to the limitations of ideology and cultural level, the training work also encountered major obstacles at the beginning. Xie Mengzhi said: “The students’ age and education level are relatively low, and their ideas are outdated. Some husbands disagree, and some parents-in-law do not support them. They think that housekeepers are nothing more than nannies and have no future.”

However, Xie Mengzhi himself does not think so. “With the acceleration of the pace of life and the upgrading of consumption levels, more and more families have begun to entrust housework to domestic workers.” In her view, the significance of housekeeping service training is to help migrant workers around her They acquire a skill and have one more choice for choosing a career.

From breadwinner to community service

“I used to work to support my family, but now my value is to provide services to the society.” Talking about the reasons for embarking on the career path of domestic service, Xie Mengzhi believes that this industry has development prospects and can learn a lot, “the most important The most important thing is that it can help more people master life-making skills, achieve poverty alleviation and increase income, and better give back to the society.”

In addition to training, Xie Mengzhi patiently guided the migrant sisters from door to door, told them the importance of domestic service to social development, and guided them to update their learning and employment concepts. Xie Mengzhi said that he trains thousands of migrant workers every year, and these trainees also apply what they have learned, turning their vocational skills into stable family income.

After winning the championship, Xie Mengzhi’s life did not change much, but she had a different life experience from before. In addition to being happy and excited, she thought of Ms. Chen Honggang, the founder of her training school, who also led her into the housekeeping service industry. “The school treats us sincerely, and everything is based on the interests of employees. It has deeply affected me.” In her view, every colleague is her own teacher, and she can learn qualities that will benefit her life from them.