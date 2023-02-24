Home Business The 99,800 BYD Qin PLUS DM-i is even sold as a second-hand car: there is no retreat at all–fast technology–technology changes the future
The 99,800 BYD Qin PLUS DM-i is even sold as a second-hand car: there is no retreat at all

The 99,800 BYD Qin PLUS DM-i is even sold as a second-hand car: there is no retreat at all

Just at the beginning of the new year, BYD released a big move. The latest Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition was launched directly to less than 100,000 yuan, starting at 99,800 yuan, completely subverting the industry structure of A-class fuel vehicles.

You must know that the price of 100,000 yuan used to be the main battlefield for joint venture compact fuel vehicles such as Corolla, Sylphy, and Lavida.Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition is a plug-in hybrid model that can get a green card, and it has a proper dimensionality reduction blow.

The market naturally recognizes it very much. According to the latest official data from BYD Auto, the Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition has only been on the market for seven days, and the order volume has reached 32,058.

In addition to the new car market, the BYD Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition is even involved in second-hand cars.Many users who want to buy a second-hand car with a value of less than 100,000 yuan have begun to worry about whether to add some money and directly buy the brand new Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition.

A second-hand car dealer said bluntly,BYD Qin sold at this price, it is really crazy, and there is no way out for the three big moms on the road (Sylphy, Ralink, Corolla).

Generally speaking, models with higher sales volume have better circulation, which is recognized by everyone, so their value preservation rate will also be higher.

According to the “2022 China Automobile Value Preservation Rate Report” released by the China Automobile Dealers Association, domestically produced cars have begun to match or even surpass joint venture cars.

In the future, with the further increase in sales of domestically produced cars, the impression of value preservation of Japanese cars will also be broken.

The 99,800 BYD Qin PLUS DM-i is even sold as a second-hand car: there is no retreat at all

