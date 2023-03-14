This Friday the registrations for the trade courses will open intended for women from 18 to 32 years old in Cipolletti. Registrations will be enabled 14 a 17. They explained that the classes will be face-to-face and free, although the quotas are limited.

Registration will take place at the facilities of the Old Hospital located at Fernández Oro 770. Among the different courses it will be possible to register in dry construction, home electricity, welding, refrigeration, photography and lingerie.

The director of Youth of the city government, Ariel Demis, assured that within two weeks the courses of carpentry and gastronomy for both sexes. While “within two months, when the course ends, all proposals for both sexes will be resumedhe confirmed.

These are the courses for women that will be available from Friday:

Home Electricity:

Tuesday and Thursday from 14 to 17 at the former Corpofrut located at Primera Junta and Castello.

Wednesday and Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at CPC Anai Mapu located at Pastor Bowdler 2377.

Welding:

Wednesday and Friday from 3 to 6 pm at ex Corpofrut located at Primera Junta and Castello.

Mondays and Thursdays from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. also at ex Corpofrut.

Photography:

Monday 15 to 18 and Thursday 17 to 20 in the Del Trabajo neighborhood at Alberti 176.

Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Old Hospital located at Fernández Oro 770.

Lingerie:

Tuesday and Thursday from 16 to 19 at CIC located at Nahuel Huapi and Felix Salomano.

Friday 16 to 19 in the Pichi Nahuel room located in América and Pasaje Los Inmigrantes.

Refrigeration:

Tuesday and Thursday from 17 to 20 at the SUM of the Old Hospital located at Fernández Oro 770.

Wednesday and Friday from 17 to 20 in ex Corpofrut located Primera Junta and Castello.

For inquiries, you can write to the email [email protected] or call 299-4832565.

