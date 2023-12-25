The Tragic Anecdote of Matthew Perry’s Battle with Drugs: A Firsthand Account from His Ex-Girlfriend

Matthew Perry’s ex-girlfriend shared a tragic anecdote in which the actor hit rock bottom in his fight against drugs.

Kayti Edwards, who was Matthew Perry’s girlfriend and manager for several years, has had a lot to say about the actor’s self-destructive behavior, being the first to claim that his death was due to an overdose.

Now, in a recent interview with The Sun USA, Edwards recalled one of the most sordid moments of the person who played Chandler Bing in Friends. According to her, Perry was probably at the lowest point in his life, being addicted to all kinds of drugs. Kaity remembered him “desperately sad” that afternoon she found him with his hands glued to his knees in an effort to stop taking drugs.

“I was at Matthew’s house in the Hollywood Hills. He was very bad. He had been getting high all night on a lot of drugs, probably crack and other substances,” Kayti shared with The Sun. “I found Matthew on the couch with his hands glued to his legs. He was desperately sad. I had to use nail polish remover and olive oil to free it. We were literally pulling the hair out of his legs and he was left with red, raw spots, he was quite hideous.”

Over the years, Matthew managed to reduce his drug use, but the truth is that he never completely left them. Kayti claimed that even when he was clean and in rehab, Matthew still thought about doing drugs, even making jokes in which he invited Kaity to do cocaine.

It was last October 28 when Matthew Perry was found dead in the jacuzzi of his home. Dozens of people close to him assured that the actor was in one of the best stages of his life and completely free of drugs. However, as mentioned above, Kaity was the first to claim that Matthew had relapsed into his addictions prior to his death.

Precisely, being found in the water was the first sign for Kayti of Matthew’s relapse, as she shared that he enjoyed “submerging” when he was under the influence of various drugs. Another important sign was when Perry shared a post in which he called himself “Mattman,” an obvious reference to Batman. Several of his friends claimed that it was an innocent joke that the actor made given his “geek tastes,” but Edwards reiterated that this was a nickname that Perry used when he was doping.

“I wasn’t there, so I don’t know exactly what happened, but I know Matthew as a person and as a friend and I know the patterns that led to this,” Edwards shared in a recent interview. “I could see him from a mile away, he didn’t seem well for the last two weeks of his life. The sober people who knew him had never been with him when he was doing drugs, so they didn’t know the signs.”

Almost two months after his death, it was revealed that Perry died due to a ketamine overdose.

Finally, on December 15, it was revealed that Matthew Perry had died from an overdose of ketamine, which the actor consumed through infusions to treat his depression and anxiety, which confirmed Kayti’s theories that Matthew never left the all about drugs.

“I’m pretty sure that in Matthew’s brain, ketamine infusions in a doctor’s office counted as staying sober,” said Edwards, who also called for an investigation into the doctors who gave the lethal dose of ketamine to Matthew Perry.

