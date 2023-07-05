The tragic death of a bodybuilder: he was 30 years old, he suffered a brain aneurysm while hugging his girlfriend

The surprising death of Jo Linder as a consequence of a cerebral aneurysm had repercussions on social networks. The influencer had more than 9.3 million followers on Instagram. Nicha, the bodybuilder’s girlfriend, confirmed the tragic news through a post where she explained that he died in his room while hugging her after dressing her in a necklace he had made.

Jo Lindner was 30 years old.

Known by his social media username’Joesthetics‘, has been living in Thailand for the past few years and has shared videos about life in Southeast Asia. The German star also shared videos with her 940,000 subscribers on YouTube where he gave advice on training, his diet and his shoe collection.

Nicha, his girlfriend, provided details of how his last seconds were. The young woman confirmed that he died in his room while holding her after dressing her in a necklace he had made.

According to his girlfriend, Jo Linder felt a pain in her neck three days earlierbut she hadn’t realized what it was: “He was in my arms…this is happening too fast…Three days ago he kept saying his neck hurt…we really don’t realize it. .. until it is too late”.

He added: “At this time I couldn’t write much. Trust me, this man is more than you’ve ever known. If his guys knew him like I do…he is the amazing, incredible person in this world.”

Jo Lindner opened up about having rippling muscle disease.

his fear of dying

Among June’s YouTube posts, “Joesthetics” discussed having rippled muscle disease, which can make your muscles especially sensitive to movement or pressure.

“The heart is a muscle too, that’s my biggest concern, what if I cramp so badly my heart cramps?” he said when speaking with fellow YouTuber Bradley Martyn.

Jo Lindner died of an aneurysm.

Repercussions on the networks

One of the first to post was fellow bodybuilder Noel Deyzele who posted: “Rest in peace Jo. I love you man”. Noel, who has more than four million followers, added: “I’m still checking my phone waiting for your reply so we can meet in the gym.”

“I am broken brother, you opened your arms to us, you showed us a lot about life and social networks. His generosity towards me and others will remain with me forever. I still don’t believe this is true because you still had a lot to do and fight for,” he expressed.

His partner Deyzel continued, “You made a huge impact on the world brother and sister. you will never be forgotten. The legacy you created will live on forever and people will be inspired for years to come. I just don’t know what to say anymore. It hurts to know you’re gone forever man. I love you brother, rest easy.

Fans also left messages below the post announcing his death: “I couldn’t believe this heartbreaking post, I can’t believe this happened!”, “One of my inspirations, role model and motivations will always be in our hearts.” , “his legacy, his motivation and inspiration will remain with us, he was an incredible person, always happy, rest in peace brosky”, “fly high king, rest in peace” were some of the comments.

What is an aneurysm

According to the British newspaper Dailymailthe death of the German influencer occurred as a result of a aneurisma cerebral, also called an intracranial aneurysm. It is a bulge or bulge in a blood vessel in the brain. Sometimes an aneurysm looks like a cherry hanging from a stem.

Experts believe that brain aneurysms form and grow because blood flowing through the blood vessel puts pressure on a weak area in the vessel wall. This can cause an enlargement of the brain aneurysm. If the brain aneurysm leaks or ruptures, it can cause bleeding in the brain, known as a hemorrhagic stroke.

Aneurysm symptoms

If an intact aneurysm presses on nerves or brain tissue, it can cause pain and other symptoms, such as:

Nausea and vomiting Stiff neck Blurred vision or double vision Sensitivity to light Seizures Drooping eyelid Loss of consciousness Disorientation

