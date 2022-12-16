Directed by Liu Zuotao, written by Lu Zhongnan, starring Liang Long, the lead singer of Second-Hand Rose, and starring Ding Xihe, Li Qing, Zhang Shumiao, and Cao Hanchao, the Northeast comedy movie “Painting People” is officially scheduled to be released on Tencent Video and iQiyi on December 18 online. “Painful People” takes a small town in Northeast China as the background of the story, tells the narrative of Zhang Da’s ordinary and extraordinary life, and shows the Northeast people’s unique understanding of exquisiteness through the perspective of small characters, full of human fireworks everywhere. The film is produced by Xi’an Kaisi Film and Television Media Co., Ltd. and Beijing Jintao Star Film Co., Ltd.

Liang Long gave a speech focusing on professional households, presenting various aspects of small people

Today, in the first preview of the movie “Pay attention to people”, Liang Long, the “godmother of rock and roll” who walked out of the Tianya Song and Dance Hall, spoke a familiar Northeast dialect-“Today is a good day, and auspicious things can come true”, instantly bringing people into the world. In the strong joyful atmosphere of the Northeast, Zhang Dajiao, the number one cannonball in Tongbei played by him, is even more true to his name. He implements the word “Jiaojiao” 360 degrees in an all-round way, and integrates the classic characteristics of the Northeast people. It’s a stalk, which makes people laugh out loud.

On how particular about Zhang Da’s particularity? The audience may be able to get a glimpse of several highlights of the character from the trailer. First of all, the brotherhood is exquisite. Zhang Dajiao, who is still in his youthful prime, leads his good brothers to stage a Northeast ice and snow version of Hegemony. When fighting against many opponents, he showed the quack spirit of “you go first, I’ll break the back” for his brothers at the cost of sacrificing himself. When Da Jiaojiao faces his old enemy again after many years, he can also apologize and bow his head to the opponent by hitting his head with a wine bottle for the sake of his brother. The big emphasis is on treating brothers as family members, not being afraid of things when they encounter things, and being able to stretch and bend, just to keep them safe. The emphasis on brotherhood is moving.

As the saying goes, “One side of the water and soil nourishes the other side”. Whether it is the bright colors of the Yangko team or the interesting lines in the trailer, it has created a unique temperament and a relaxed and humorous atmosphere that is exclusive to the Northeast people. People from the Northeast are very particular about being funny. In life, the conversations between Da Jiaojiao and his wife are full of laughs like a sitcom; at work, the conversations between Da Jingjiao and the restaurant owner are also ridiculous, but the funny and fastidiousness of the Northeast people makes people feel carefree and relaxed, and their affection doubles.

The exquisite core is always the same, and Liang Long releases his true colors in the role

In Dajie’s life trajectory, being particular runs through his whole life. This kind of exquisiteness not only has a rich spiritual core, but also forms a set of unique life principles and exquisite ways. Among them, there are many who are dedicated to reopening the Tianya Song and Dance Hall to show love to the elderly, warm them in their own way, and treat people and things with sincerity. To a certain extent, Dajie is a kind of reassuring existence.

In the film, Liang Long, who plays the exquisite role, is believed to be familiar to everyone. As the lead singer of the famous Chinese rock band Second-Hand Rose, he is the godmother of rock and beauty blogger. Recently, he has been active in various music variety shows, and has crossed borders many times. Take a movie role. To this day, Liang Long’s name continues to fluctuate in different fields, and more of his true face is gradually being known to more people. Liang Long, who is also from the Northeast, also has a set of particular styles in his work and life, including his emphasis on music, art, makeup, and movies… and the characters in the film. Zhang Da is exactly the same, and this role is more like his true self.

The movie “Focus on People” revolves around the corner of Zhang Dajia, and with him as the axis, draws an imperfect circle of life, with laughter and distress, difficulties and challenges. But it is such small people in small northeast towns who are working hard to live and running in their own land. Maybe each of them has different “specialties”, but this constitutes a life full of fireworks in the world.