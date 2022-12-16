Home Technology Chi Mei launched a new K-series OLED TV in Taiwan, flaunting the interpretation of extreme black and highly saturated colors
Technology

Chi Mei launched a new K-series OLED TV in Taiwan, flaunting the interpretation of extreme black and highly saturated colors

by admin
Chi Mei launched a new K-series OLED TV in Taiwan, flaunting the interpretation of extreme black and highly saturated colors

Chi Mei today (12/16) announced the launch of a new K-series OLED TV in Taiwan, becoming the first Taiwanese domestic brand to launch an OLED display panel model.

Chi Mei launched a new K-series OLED TV in Taiwan, flaunting the interpretation of extreme black and highly saturated colors

The K-series OLED TV uses OLED display panels and is equipped with Chimei’s own wide color gamut color technology to enhance image color saturation. At the same time, each group of pixels is independently controlled by light sources and supports 99% DCI-P3 display effects. Each picture has high contrast and fully calibrated color performance, and the OLED display panel can be used to interpret extreme black and highly saturated colors.

The sound part supports Dolby Atmos panoramic sound and DTS TruSurround sound effects, which can match the screen display content to present a more realistic sound field performance.

奇美在台推出全新K系列OLED電視機種，標榜詮釋極致黑色與高飽和色彩

Chi Mei launched a new K-series OLED TV in Taiwan, flaunting the interpretation of extreme black and highly saturated colors

The display specifications provide a 65-inch screen design, and support 4K resolution and 120Hz screen refresh rate. More third-party apps can be downloaded through the Google Play Store to expand TV functions, and also support the Google Assistant digital assistant service, and can also be linked with IoT devices that also support Google Home at home.

The K-series OLED TVs are now available for sale in the Taiwan market, with a suggested price of NT$69,900.

奇美在台推出全新K系列OLED電視機種，標榜詮釋極致黑色與高飽和色彩

Chi Mei launched a new K-series OLED TV in Taiwan, flaunting the interpretation of extreme black and highly saturated colors

More Mashdigi.com coverage:

See also  SilverStone FARA 512Z case unpacking/ 360+280 dual water cooling installed at the same time, modular graphics card upright slot conversion-SilverStone,FARA 512Z,case -

Microsoft, AWS, Meta and Tomtom form Overture Maps Foundation to drive greater shared map content

It is reported that OPPO will invest RMB 10 billion in OnePlus to promote the growth of its R&D and technical capabilities

Crystal Dynamics Announces Partnership with Amazon Games for New Tomb Raider Series

You may also like

Chimei’s first 4K OLED 65-inch TV hands-on play:...

What do those who are not connected lose

It is the first domestic brand: Chimei’s new...

What do those who are not connected lose

Cybersecurity: a new approach, in line with Europe,...

It is reported that OPPO will invest RMB...

Twitter also cancels Mastodon. Snowden attacks Musk and...

Fruit fans are the most cost-effective to buy...

Who is Andrea Stroppa, the Italian computer scientist...

“Evil Castle: Village VR” will come to PS...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy