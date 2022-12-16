Chi Mei today (12/16) announced the launch of a new K-series OLED TV in Taiwan, becoming the first Taiwanese domestic brand to launch an OLED display panel model.

Chi Mei launched a new K-series OLED TV in Taiwan, flaunting the interpretation of extreme black and highly saturated colors

The K-series OLED TV uses OLED display panels and is equipped with Chimei’s own wide color gamut color technology to enhance image color saturation. At the same time, each group of pixels is independently controlled by light sources and supports 99% DCI-P3 display effects. Each picture has high contrast and fully calibrated color performance, and the OLED display panel can be used to interpret extreme black and highly saturated colors.

The sound part supports Dolby Atmos panoramic sound and DTS TruSurround sound effects, which can match the screen display content to present a more realistic sound field performance.

The display specifications provide a 65-inch screen design, and support 4K resolution and 120Hz screen refresh rate. More third-party apps can be downloaded through the Google Play Store to expand TV functions, and also support the Google Assistant digital assistant service, and can also be linked with IoT devices that also support Google Home at home.

The K-series OLED TVs are now available for sale in the Taiwan market, with a suggested price of NT$69,900.

