The trilogy is over and the first trailer of Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” is released: Star-Lord and Gamora return

News on December 2, today, Marvel “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” announced the first trailer,This film will be the last in the series and the conclusion of the trilogy.

It is understood that in the trailer,Star-Lord returns with all his staff, especially Gamora.In addition, Adam Warlock played by Will Poulter also made his debut in the trailer. After 5 years, the hole dug by “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” has finally been filled.

The focus of the story of “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” will tell the story of Rocket Raccoon, and director James Gunn also revealed that the ending of the story will be very moving.

James Gunn said that compared to “Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special”, the tone of the third part is much sadder, because the third part is indeed a very emotional movie.It tells the origin story about Rocket, where he came from and where he is going, and how to connect with others, and the end of this Guardians of the Galaxy Journey. “

It is reported that “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” is expected to be released in North America on May 5, 2023.