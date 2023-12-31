The Truth Behind the Alleged Divorce of Chayanne and Marilisa Maronesse: A Joke Gone Wrong

Chayanne and Marilisa Maronesse Divorce: The Truth Behind the News

Chayanne became a trend on social networks after reports of his divorce with wife Marilisa Maronesse surfaced, causing a stir among fans. The news spread quickly, with various media outlets reporting on the alleged divorce after 31 years of marriage. A supposed statement from the artist’s press team further fueled the rumors.

However, it was later revealed that the news of the divorce was actually a prank for April Fool’s Day. Many fans were misled by the false information and assumed the separation of the singer and his wife. Chayanne and Marilisa Maronesse have yet to comment on the uproar caused by the news.

It seems that the couple is still happily married, and fans can continue to enjoy Chayanne’s music with the knowledge that he and his wife are still together.

