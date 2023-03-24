Original title: The truth of the hidden dream Huang Ling affectionately interprets the fifth anniversary theme song “Outside the Chapter” of “The Fifth Personality”

Dreams hide the truth. Illusion, contains reality! Netease’s first 1V4 asymmetrical competitive mobile game “The Fifth Anniversary” 5th Anniversary Celebration Series kicks off, and the manor “messenger” – Huang Ling makes a surprise appearance, and she will sing the theme song of the 5th Anniversary with a moving voice “Outside the Chapter” tells you about the mysterious game after restarting the exploration of the manor from the starting point…

Deep nightmare, deep sleep no longer wake up

With the launch of the anniversary story event, players will return to the starting point of all stories – Orpheus’ apartment, and receive another invitation to the manor to participate in a unique game. At the time of departure, the “messenger” Huang Ling also brought us the secrets about the manor through singing.

“Outside the Chapter” presents a world of dreams, good dreams, sweet dreams, old dreams, dreams of mansions, dreams of fame and fortune… The participants of the game are addicted to it, and it is difficult to wake up. Key words such as cards, sophistry, script, acting, etc. are in line with the “Orfeo” game of the event. Everyone has become familiar and unfamiliar, and will complete their respective missions in different identities until the end of the game. end.

The sound of “age” is mild, inviting you to sleep peacefully in your dreams

With a highly recognizable voice, charming singing style and charming charm, Huang Ling perfectly interprets the fifth anniversary theme song “Outside the Chapter” of “The Fifth Personality”, and also presents an auditory and emotional experience for the players. A visual double feast.

In the theme song video, Huang Ling wore a black dress and stepped into a dark red room illuminated by dim candlelight. Sometimes she sings in front of a microphone wrapped around a golden snake, sometimes plays with dazzling jewels and goldware, and sometimes addresses the guests participating in the game. Amidst the beautiful singing, the candlelight casts the shadow of a snake moving forward, eager to lead the guests into dreams and eternal sleep.

At the end of the video, the image in the photo frame suddenly changed to the rare costume of the dream witch in the essence of the anniversary – the messenger. The game is about to start. Do you want to choose paradise or the world?

Hidden cards, unveiling endless performances

The anniversary event plot “The Script of “Orfeo”” will present a brand new story to the players together with the essence of the anniversary. By participating in the event and advancing the progress of the story, players will have the opportunity to obtain rich rewards such as the novelist’s unique fashion – Orfeo, avatar, avatar frame, and interactive furniture for homecoming. The costumes such as the rare costume of the dream witch-messenger, the rare costume of the prospector-mining director, the rare costume of the entomologist-professor of zoology and botany will be launched after the update next week.

In the promotional video of the anniversary celebration essence, nine cards corresponding to different identities were drawn away one after another. The participants of the game were either full of interest, excited, or calm, sitting in a circle and began to explain their views. The novelist led the "little girl" and ran up the flaming stairs, silhouettes appeared in front of his eyes, and murmurs echoed in his ears. In the end, the novelist is still running endlessly, but there is no "little girl" behind him… Falling asleep with the sound of "Ling", revealing the hidden cards, and starting a new game! Netease's first 1V4 asymmetrical competitive mobile game "The Fifth Anniversary" theme song "Outside the Chapter" was released in surprise, and the manor's "messenger" – Huang Ling Deduce with love, invite you to start the "Orfeo" journey of the anniversary! 【About the fifth personality】 "Fifth Personality" is NetEase's first asymmetric confrontational competitive mobile game. The absurd gothic painting style, suspenseful and brain-burning plots, and exciting 1V4 confrontation gameplay will bring players a brand new gaming experience. Players will play detective Orpheus, after receiving a mysterious commission letter, into the infamous manor to investigate a disappearance case. During the investigation of evidence, the player who became Orpheus looks back on the case using deduction. When reviewing the case, players can choose to play the role of a regulator or a survivor, and start a fierce confrontation. But in the process of investigation, when infinitely close to the facts, they discovered more and more unbelievable truths. "Fifth Personality" official website: http://id5.163.com

