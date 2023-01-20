The TV series “Hurricane” has aroused attention and is a valuable drama that can shine a beam of light in the subtleties of human nature

One confirmed that the other party had no intention of surrendering, and the other was determined to go to the dark one by one. An Xin and Gao Qiqiang, two people who had given each other goodwill parted ways. On the street at night, they gradually drifted away from both good and evil. At this moment, the barrage of “Black and White Confrontation Officially Begins” drifted across the screen.

The TV series “Hurricane” takes the millennium to the present as the background, and tells a 20-year fight against crime and evil. Through the three-act narrative technique of 2000, 2006, and 2021, the play uses the contradictory life curves of criminal policeman An Xin and fish seller Gao Qiqiang to reveal the evil that prevails in the great era. Under the guidance of the Publicity and Education Bureau of the Central Political and Legal Commission and the Political and Legal Comprehensive Information Center of the Central Political and Legal Commission, “Hurricane” is the first film and television work in China with the background of normalizing the eradication of gangsters and eliminating evil and the education and rectification of political and legal teams. It was a hit when it first aired, with a real-time viewership rating of 2.2 on CCTV-8’s Kuyun, and nearly 10,000 popularity on iQiyi.

“Hurricane” can attract the audience’s high attention because the script extracts materials from social realities, thereby touching the most sensitive part of the public’s aesthetic sentiment: the defense of the simple concept of fairness and justice, and the spirit of the socialist rule of law. Judging from the current social response, while the popularity is high, the show has also gained a good reputation. Its narrative design from an innovative perspective, meaningful lens language, realistic atmosphere creation, interlocking suspense weaving, and a large number of powerful actors’ delicate grasp of performance accuracy, etc., can all be seen in the domestic production of the first year. occupy a place in the play. This makes it possible to truly demonstrate the social significance of the work—a valuable play can shine a light in the subtleties of human nature.

The real “you must fight if you have an umbrella” is the greatest confidence in creation

“Hurricane” is directed by Xu Jizhou. In the starring lineup, Zhang Yi, Zhang Songwen, Zhang Zhijian, Wu Gang, etc. are all well-known acting schools. The story begins in 2021: In the fictional Linjiang Province, the summary of the special struggle against gangsters and the mobilization and deployment conference for the education and rectification of political and legal teams was held. Appointed as new. Carrying a report material from Jinghai, Xu Zhong and his partner Jize embarked on a journey of normalizing the fight against gangsters and evil. But the rain is about to come, but Jinghai City, which is in the center of the storm, seems to be airtight. The steering group decided to look for clues from An Xin, an ordinary policeman who wrote a “self-examination and self-correction” report carefully, but even though Xu Zhong and the others were honest with each other, the visitor still cherished words like gold.

For the audience, the focus of the drama involved is always seeking the truth and exploring people’s hearts. In “Hurricane”, who is the inner ghost, where is the “protective umbrella”, how many times An Xin will face the confrontation between black and white, the battle between love and law, all these are the charm of the story. However, on the creative side, black-and-white themes involved in the case can be described as the most difficult. Too bizarre and too sensory stimulation, or to “expose the black” in order to “expose the black” and “depict the black” have been proved to be unworkable. What is the starting point and basis of creation? Director Xu Jizhou answered with the title of the play: “Mao Zedong wrote ‘Hurricane Falls from the Sky for Me’ in “Butterfly Love Flower: From Tingzhou to Changsha”, the word ‘Hurricane’ forms a very powerful word, just like Over the years, the country has cracked down on criminals and their umbrellas as hard as they are moving forward like a storm.” In other words, truth is the greatest confidence in creation.

In 2021, “normalization of anti-crime and evil” will be written into the work report of “two highs”. After a three-year special campaign against gangsters and evil, an in-depth normalized struggle kicked off, with umbrellas broken through the net and blades turned inward, providing a more powerful foundation for continuing to write a new chapter of “Governance of China” Guarantee of the rule of law. Xu Jizhou said that the reason why “Hurricane” is positioned at three time points in 2000, 2006, and 2021 is to show the ups and downs of the characters’ fate in the past 21 years. After the eradication of evil became normalized, the coordinated handling of cases by various departments became more lawful, which is why the “20-year backward investigation” action in the play was used to try old cases.

The real “you have to fight with an umbrella” gust of wind and rain laid the foundation for creation. The arduous and complicated struggle against crime and evil in the play also reflects the profound energy of realism. Take the opening chapter as an example. Facing the arrival of the guidance team, some people disdain “at most it is a gust of wind”, some people speculate that “such a big thunderbolt should rain heavily”, and some people wait and see in silence… The short meeting not only throws the drama away As a metaphor, it also undertakes the mission of positioning the work—the presence of the steering group demonstrates the determination of the relevant organizations to clear up the chaos and ensure long-term stability; There is a long way to go to normalize the fight against crime.

In the inevitable process of evil prevailing over good, an analysis of the depravity of human nature

The subject matter of “Hurricane” is special and rare. But this does not mean that the creation of navigation controlled by the Central Political and Legal Committee only relies on the “subject matter bonus” to win. As a case-related drama that focuses on eradicating evil in reality, it is an inevitable process to suppress the evil and exalt the evil, and it is also due to praise the heroes of the era in the operation of opening umbrellas and breaking the net. How to make the story exciting before the “predictable” ending where justice must win is the artistic pursuit of TV dramas.

Dai Ying, senior vice president of iQIYI and chief producer of the show, believes that, unlike previous genre films that focused on the presentation and solution of cases, “Hurricane”‘s narrative innovation of the drama involved is reflected in “people”, “creating a group of people who never change their original intentions”. , The group of heroes who fought against the evil forces to the end also outlines the fate curve of two opposing little people under the influence of the times, so as to draw the audience’s attention to analyze the evolution of people’s hearts and the decline of human nature.”

In 2000, criminal police officer An Xin and fish seller Gao Qiqiang met on New Year’s Eve. That day, the peddler Gao Qiqiang was framed after being blackmailed and beaten by bullies in the vegetable market. When he was in despair, it was An Xin who organized a special “New Year’s Eve dinner” for the brothers and sisters of the Gao family and expressed his deepest sympathy. This encounter between little people had a chance to develop towards friendship. However, driven by desire, the weakness of human nature has been expanded again and again, Gao Qiqiang has fallen, and slipped into the abyss step by step.

On the timeline of 2021, An Xin’s face has changed drastically and his hair is full of hair, but even if he has nothing, the fire in his heart to protect the safety and justice of one side has never been extinguished. “For so many years, I have never thought about my own way out.” As a member of the police force that defends fairness and justice, An Xin’s 20-year transformation, A-side is the unrepentant original intention to fight against the evil forces to the end, B-side is the upgrade from the contest of wisdom and courage to the polishing of willpower. In 2021, Gao Qiqiang will no longer be Wuxia Amon, and will become the leader of an evil group. As An Xin’s contrasting role, Gao Qiqiang’s 20-year depravity is a polyphonic narrative of human weakness and loss of bottom line, and a shocking history of ordinary people falling into the abyss of crime.

It is worth mentioning that each episode of “Hurricane” has a special design: use Xu Zhong’s monologue to reflect on the investigation process in real time. From Gao Qiqiang’s transformation into the abyss, he saw the possibility that injustice in society would lead to small people taking risks; It started with a glass of wine and a meal”; he kept repeating “Public life is bright, honesty is powerful. Only law enforcement officers who strictly abide by justice and integrity can remain invincible and become a steel knife that will never rust”… And the meaning of “Hurricane” lies in these repeated questions. (Reporter Wang Yan)