The two weeks begin with more tourists in Bariloche

With the start of the winter holidays in the major emission centers of tourists in the country, such as the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, province of Buenos Aires and Santa Fe, Bariloche receives a flood of visitors in the two weeks of the highest tourist influx of the snow season.

The first half of July closed with an average 83% hotel occupancy, as reported by the Bariloche Hotel and Gastronomy Business Association, which foresees an increase in the remainder of the month.

The Ministry of Tourism of Río Negro estimated that the level of occupancy on vacation can climb above 90%.

Of the Holidays start from July 17 to 28 winter in CABA, Buenos Aires, Santa Cruz, Chaco, Jujuy, Chubut, Santiago del Estero and Tierra del Fuego. But those who scheduled vacations in tourist destinations They started traveling on Friday, which is why the arrival of tourists by plane, long-distance buses and private vehicles has grown in Bariloche in recent days.

Tourists filled the streets of Bariloche and every afternoon thousands walk the central Miter street. Photo: Chino Leiva

This weekend and the days that follow, converge the entire country of school recess because the rest of the 15 Argentine provinces are in their second week of vacation.

“A new record season”

The Minister of Tourism of the Nation, Matías Lammens, said days ago that they estimated a movement of “five million Argentine tourists and one and a half million from abroad” these winter holidays for what he predicted “a season that will once again be a record”.

“There was a strategy Go first to look for tourists from neighboring countrieswhich turned out very well, then in a second stage to go looking for Mexican, North American, Canadian tourists, and we are very enthusiastic, because we understand Tourism as one of the great growth locomotives of Argentina, for the development of employment, of infrastructure, for regional economic development”, said the minister.

In Bariloche, the foreign tourism is also growing although there are no official databut there is evidence of a significant influx of public from Brazil, Chile and Uruguay. The first even with direct flights and charter services.

At the Teniente Luis Candelaria international airport, long queues and a large public that filled the common spaces were seen yesterday. 36 flights arrived yesterday commercials and charters from different points in Argentina and also from abroad such as Brazil and Chile, which have direct regular services with Bariloche.

For This Sunday 38 flights are scheduled to land in Barilochebeing one of the days with the most arrivals so far this winter.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

