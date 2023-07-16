Daniel Martínez left the Tour due to concussion symptoms

The Colombian cyclist Daniel Felipe Martínez, from Team Ineos Grenadiers, is the second coffee grower to say goodbye to the competition.

Foto: Team Ineos Grenadiers.

The Colombian was forced to pull out of the Tour de France due to concussion symptoms suffered as a result of a massive fall on Saturday’s stage. Martínez did not take the start in stage 15 of the competition.

The British team issued a statement in this regard, informing that after an additional medical evaluation carried out by the team doctor after the stage, symptoms of concussion were detected in Martínez. The cyclist will follow the corresponding recovery protocols before receiving authorization to compete again.

“Unfortunately, Daniel Felipe Martínez will not start stage 15 after a fall he suffered on yesterday’s stage. After further medical evaluation by our team doctor after the stage, symptoms of concussion were detected. Dani will now adhere to the team’s concussion recovery protocols, before being cleared to compete again.”

Unfortunately, @danifmartinez96 will not take to the start of stage 15 after a crash he suffered in yesterday’s stage. After further medical assessment by our Team doctor post stage, symptoms of concussion were detected (1/2) pic.twitter.com/iXyF1iA0Qg — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) July 16, 2023

Martínez was not the only Colombian cyclist affected by the fall. Esteban Chaves, from EF Education First, was also involved in the incident and, although he tried to continue in the race, he had to drop out due to severe discomfort.

Egan Bernal, Harold Tejada and Rigoberto Urán are the only Colombian cyclists who continue to compete after the fall. However, all of them are far from fighting for the top positions in the general classification.

The participation of Colombian cyclists in the Tour de France has been affected by these setbacks, which represents a blow for the country, which has an outstanding cycling tradition and has obtained important achievements in international competitions. The fans and followers of the athletes hope for a speedy recovery for both Daniel Martínez and Esteban Chaves, and continue to encourage the cyclists who are still in the race.

