Home » Daniel Martínez left the Tour due to concussion symptoms
News

Daniel Martínez left the Tour due to concussion symptoms

by admin
Daniel Martínez left the Tour due to concussion symptoms

The Colombian cyclist Daniel Felipe Martínez, from Team Ineos Grenadiers, is the second coffee grower to say goodbye to the competition.

Foto: Team Ineos Grenadiers.

The Colombian was forced to pull out of the Tour de France due to concussion symptoms suffered as a result of a massive fall on Saturday’s stage. Martínez did not take the start in stage 15 of the competition.

The British team issued a statement in this regard, informing that after an additional medical evaluation carried out by the team doctor after the stage, symptoms of concussion were detected in Martínez. The cyclist will follow the corresponding recovery protocols before receiving authorization to compete again.

“Unfortunately, Daniel Felipe Martínez will not start stage 15 after a fall he suffered on yesterday’s stage. After further medical evaluation by our team doctor after the stage, symptoms of concussion were detected. Dani will now adhere to the team’s concussion recovery protocols, before being cleared to compete again.”

It may interest you: The Colombian Bojar celebrates his first title with River Plate

Martínez was not the only Colombian cyclist affected by the fall. Esteban Chaves, from EF Education First, was also involved in the incident and, although he tried to continue in the race, he had to drop out due to severe discomfort.

See also  The outbreak in Shanghai has surged, and many hospitals are closed | Medium-risk areas | Local confirmed cases | Outbreak

Egan Bernal, Harold Tejada and Rigoberto Urán are the only Colombian cyclists who continue to compete after the fall. However, all of them are far from fighting for the top positions in the general classification.

The participation of Colombian cyclists in the Tour de France has been affected by these setbacks, which represents a blow for the country, which has an outstanding cycling tradition and has obtained important achievements in international competitions. The fans and followers of the athletes hope for a speedy recovery for both Daniel Martínez and Esteban Chaves, and continue to encourage the cyclists who are still in the race.

You may also like

Bagadó: work begins on the boardwalk over the...

Archaeologists discover unknown ancient city in Spain »...

Increase in Fosalud night consultations in Salvadoran territory

Young man from Villanueva died in a tragic...

Stood 30 kilos of cocaine in Rome, arrested...

Nitrogen heat wave in the USA with unprecedented...

Stay Prepared: Surviving the Deadly Heat Waves Sweeping...

Inter: Lautaro ‘energy recovered, I’m so hungry for...

One of the men found dead in Los...

The video that caused the suspension of Colombia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy