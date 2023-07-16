Bayern Munich, Hoeness: ‘Kane wants to come to us, Tottenham will have to surrender’

Harry Kane is a market target of the Bavaria Monaco. For the first time, through the honorary president Uli Hoenessthe Bavarians have admitted their intention to buy the English striker: “Kane has made it clear in all conversations that he has decided to join the German champions this summer – declared Hoeness. If he remains convinced of this thing Tottenham will have to surrenderRummenigge talks to him regularly.”

“He wants to play in European competitions and Tottenham are not qualified”

Hoeness later continued: “He wants to play in European competition and Tottenham are not qualified for next season unlike our club – he declared from the retirement of the Bavarians. Now he has the opportunity to come and play for one of the best teams in EuropeKane, who will celebrate his 30th birthday on July 28, has his contract with Spurs expiring in June 2024.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

