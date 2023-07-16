Home » Bayern Munich, Hoeness: ‘Kane wants to come to us, Tottenham will have to surrender’
Sports

Bayern Munich, Hoeness: ‘Kane wants to come to us, Tottenham will have to surrender’

by admin
Bayern Munich, Hoeness: ‘Kane wants to come to us, Tottenham will have to surrender’

Harry Kane is a market target of the Bavaria Monaco. For the first time, through the honorary president Uli Hoenessthe Bavarians have admitted their intention to buy the English striker: “Kane has made it clear in all conversations that he has decided to join the German champions this summer – declared Hoeness. If he remains convinced of this thing Tottenham will have to surrenderRummenigge talks to him regularly.”

“He wants to play in European competitions and Tottenham are not qualified”

Hoeness later continued: “He wants to play in European competition and Tottenham are not qualified for next season unlike our club – he declared from the retirement of the Bavarians. Now he has the opportunity to come and play for one of the best teams in EuropeKane, who will celebrate his 30th birthday on July 28, has his contract with Spurs expiring in June 2024.

See also  Congratulations!Kane announced on social media that his wife is pregnant and the couple will welcome their fourth child – yqqlm

You may also like

The “boat jumping” challenge is a lie

Tour de France: Gall loses valuable time due...

Ultras Milano: «10 years with no regrets, certain...

Title: “CCTV5 to Broadcast Thrilling Final Showdown: Chinese...

Ferrino’s product test field for mountaineering and trekking...

the hunt for seconds between Jonas Vingegaard and...

Athletic Bilbao and Chivas: The First Leg Results...

General Slavia? Great atmosphere and embarrassment. Basic lineup...

Suns: Bol Bol signs for one season, Cam...

McIlroy makes debut with victory in Scotland

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy