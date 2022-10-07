ROME – As winter approaches, the chances of being forced to drive in situations that are dangerous to safety due to road or weather conditions multiply. Precisely for this reason Waze, the popular free navigation app that boasts a community of over 140 million users worldwide, allows you to activate some features to travel safer with a few simple steps. Faithful to its philosophy of sharing, throughout the journey each motorist can report any dangers along the road safely and in real time and in turn be warned about the current state of traffic through alert notifications. All those who download the app can in fact report a danger on the road or of a weather type.

The reports on adverse weather conditions allow you to receive warnings on the conditions of the road surface and on visibility: in the event of a snowy road, fog or hail along the route, flooded or icy roadways, Waze informs the motorist in advance and in a timely manner. Activating the reception of notifications on the app is very simple, just click “My Waze”, open the “Settings”, select “Warnings and reports” and “Meteorological dangers”, while to send a report simply tap the ” Report ”, select the“ Danger ”and“ Weather ”icon. Traveling with more peace of mind thus becomes easier even in bad weather and users, with a few gestures, can contribute to raising the level of road safety. (Maurilio Rigo)