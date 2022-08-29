Original title: The United States will test the water movie ticket discount day

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 29. The United States will usher in the first national discount day for movie tickets on September 3. The Motion Picture Foundation, a division of the National Association of Theater Owners, announced on Aug. 28 that most theaters in the U.S. will charge less than $3 for a single movie on that day in an effort to attract more audiences.

Pedestrians walk past a movie theater in San Mateo, a small town in northern California, U.S., March 23, 2021. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wu Xiaoling

The Associated Press reported that the film foundation was the source of the news, and the organizers of the event designated the day as “National Film Day.” At that time, major chain theater chains including AMC and Emperor Films, as well as major film production companies, will participate in the event, so that more than 3,000 theaters will participate in the discount, involving at least 30,000 movie screens.

The total number of existing movie screens in the United States is about 40,700.

Employees at a theater in Los Angeles, California, U.S. prepare to reopen on March 15, 2021.Xinhua News Agency

In the United Kingdom, France, Israel and other countries, it has long been a practice to set a certain day as a discount day for movie tickets. According to the American Film Foundation, this year’s discount event will be the first “testing the waters” in the United States. If the effect is good, it may continue to be held in the future. (Qiao Ying)