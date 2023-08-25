THE UNITY

The Hellish Joyride

(Melodic Metal | Power Metal)

Label: SPV (Steamhammer)

Format: (LP)

Release: 25.08.2023

Off to hellish metal fun

Actually, the supergroup THE UNITY shouldn’t have to be introduced anymore, but since the ingenious group still doesn’t get the attention it deserves, let’s go back to the roots for a moment. The band was founded after the dissolution of LOVE.MIGHT.KILL and their singer Jan Manenti (also ODD DIMENSION), bassist Jogi Sweers, keyboardist Sasha Onnen, guitarist Stefan Ellerhorst and the two GAMMA RAY stars Henjo Richter and Michael Ehré, since the Troupe has been on hold for years thanks to Kai Hansen’s HELLOWEEN reunion. In this constellation they have already released three strong melodic metal albums with a rock touch, but also power metal elements.

Now album number #4 is in the house and Jogi Sweers is no longer part of the party, but none other than Tobias “Eggi” Exxel, who hasn’t been heard from since EDGUY shut down in 2020. I don’t think I need to say much more and readers are aware that The Hellish Joyride is an absolute masterpiece, but that still wouldn’t do this work justice.

The band starts with a terrific intro that reminds of old HELLOWEEN or an entry into the Power Metal arena. Fanfares, orchestral happy sounds and drum rolls, as well as Jan’s pleasant voice, make you curious and want more. With “Masterpiece” you might be leaning a little out of the window with the title, but I think the band was aware that they were starting with something special. Double bass banging, haunting melodies, playful but to the point riffs immediately make your jaws drop open, while Manenti absolutely convinces with his rough and yet melodic voice. At the latest in the Bride, in which he superimposes several voices – partly offset – I am caught in THE UNITY sound. The man is effortlessly reminiscent of a mix of Apollo Papathanasio (ex-FIREWIND) and Jorn Land (ex-MASTERPLAN) and is frighteningly convincing. Both bands are also somehow clues in this rocking Power Metal masterpiece.

The title track, which is underlaid with somber keys, is reminiscent of Roland Grapow’s troupe, which is also suspiciously quiet, but the stomping refrain invites you to sing along with a happy undertone. There are very cool 80s organ sounds in the AOR-inspired hymn “Only The Good Die Young” and with “Saints And Sinners” they offer a galloping Power Metal number that delights with all sorts of solo duels à la Hansen/Weikath . The razor-sharp riffs, licks, hooks and gimmicks by Richter and Ellerhorst are kneeling here anyway.

Hiter THE UNITY are absolute masters of their craft, who have obviously found their line with their fourth work and were able to absolutely perfect the songwriting. The hit idea doesn’t stop there in the middle of the album, because the somewhat different ballad “Something Good”, which again squints towards the 80s, the extremely motivated “Always Two Ways To Play” or the bombastic pounder “Golden Sun”, some of which could have found a place on a GAMMA RAY record are by no means dropped. The loosely fluffy “Stay The Fool” brings out the organ again and “Never Surrender” accelerates again between Melodic Rock and Power Metal, before “You’re Not Forced To Stay” with relaxed guitars and a passionately singing Jan joins the album end with a beautiful (Disney) ballad.

Where EDGUY, GAMMA RAY and HELLOWEEN are meanwhile more than lazy about release and Fontiers Records with their mass-produced Melodic Metal and AOR only seldom deliver real highlights, THE UNITY jump in and deliver a real highlight with “The Hellish Joyride”. that you absolutely must have heard as a fan of the aforementioned group or of the genre in general.

Tracklist „The Hellish Joyride“:

1. One World

2. Masterpiece

3. The Hellish Joyride

4. Only The Good Die Young

5. Saints And Sinners

6. Something Good

7. Always Two Ways To Play

8. Awakening

9. Golden Sun

10. Stay The Fool

11. Never Surrender

12. You‘re Not Forced To Stay

Total playing time: 48:04

Band-Links:

