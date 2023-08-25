Usyk Dubois – where to watch the fight of super heavyweight boxers for the WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF belts online – August 26 MEGOGO

Late in the evening on Saturday, August 26, in the Tarczyński Arena in Wroclaw, Poland, the owner of the WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF super heavyweight championship belts, the undefeated Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk (20 wins, 13 of them by knockout) and the mandatory contender will meet to the titles of our compatriot on the WBA line, the British Daniel Dubois (19 wins, 18 of them by knockout, 1 loss).

In his last match, the Ukrainian overcame the British Anthony Joshua a year ago, on August 20, 2022, in a rematch, retaining his championship belts. DuBois also last stepped into the ring last year, but on December 3, with a third-round TKO victory over South African Kevin Lerena to retain his WBA “regular” title, which allows him to fight Usyk for a title unification.

At the same time, the native of Simferopol shocked by admitting that in the spring of last year, at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, he was ready to give up all his belts and go fight for his native country, but the military eventually dissuaded him from this step.

«I was supposed to fly from London on the 24th of February, I was there on business, but I ended up arriving on the 25th at 6am, Oleksandr admitted in an interview to his YouTube channel USYK17. — I drove up to the gate of my house somewhere at 5:30—5:40. Helicopters were flying around, many cars were leaving Kyiv. what was i thinking I immediately called my acquaintances, military friends, and immediately asked which military commissar to go to. It’s not that I didn’t think about boxing at that time… I didn’t even have any thoughts about boxing. There was even such an idea to release the belts and let the boys box for them. And here, when everything is over, we can come back and say: “Well, this is the situation, let’s give some options or something else.” But when I talked to the military guys who were in the hospital, they say: “What are you thinking? Why don’t you go to practice? You have a revenge, we need a victory.” And it was in every ward he entered. The boys asked to go to train and box».

Bookmakers see the Ukrainian boxer as the clear favorite in the upcoming fight. For example, Favbet analysts accept bets on Usyk’s victory with a coefficient of 1.12 (the early success of our compatriot is estimated at a coefficient of 1.52), on the triumph of the British contender – 7.0 (preliminary – 9.50).

The fight is live Usyk — Dubois (the beginning is not earlier 23:00 Kyiv time) will show on the territory of Ukraine media service MEGOGO.

Fight for the WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight titles (Wroclaw, Poland)

August 26 (Saturday)

Oleksandr Usyk — Daniel Dubois 23:00* MEGOGO

* start time is approximate

We will remind, under the terms of the contract, Oleksandr is guaranteed to receive 75 percent of the fee for the fight in Wroclaw, and Daniel – 25 percent ($6 and $2 million, respectively).

Earlier, “FACTS” reported that the undefeated Croatian super heavyweight Filip Hrgovic challenged Usyk after a spectacular victory by knockout.

3715

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

