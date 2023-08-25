US Intelligence Unveils New Theories on Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Fatal Accident

US Intelligence Reveals New Hypotheses About the Accident in Which Yevgeny Prigozhin Died

In a recent development, United States intelligence has put forward new theories regarding the crash of the plane that claimed the life of Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to anonymous officials. The US officials, who opted to remain anonymous due to security concerns, have put forth two new theories that shed light on the events leading up to the tragedy. The first theory suggests that the explosion inside the aircraft was intentional, although no further details have been provided. According to one of the officials, this theory aligns with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s track record of silencing his critics.

According to a Telegram channel linked to Prigozhin’s group, the explosion occurred in the area of the landing gear, causing the wing to detach and hit the stabilizer, resulting in the aircraft gaining altitude and spiraling downwards. The message further implicates Prigozhin’s personal pilot, Artem Stepanov, as the prime suspect. Another theory being studied by US intelligence points to the possibility of a surface-to-air missile fired, potentially from Russia. However, the Pentagon denies having any information to support this theory.

The Wagnerites, supporters of Prigozhin, have also claimed that the incident was a deliberate act and have not ruled out any of the theories put forth by US intelligence. Sergei Mironov, leader of the pro-Kremlin Just Russia party, suggested that Prigozhin had too many enemies, both within Russia and abroad. “Now it seems that, at some point, the number of his enemies reached a critical point,” he said.

Russian President Putin addressed the incident for the first time during a televised interview, expressing his condolences to the victims’ families and describing Prigozhin as a talented man who made mistakes. Prigozhin’s death follows a rebellion he led against the Russian military leadership, which ended with mediation by the Belarusian President. However, his death and the presence of Wagner’s high command on the plane have raised suspicions that this was a deliberate act to eliminate Prigozhin and potential successors.

The Institute for the Study of War called it the “final step to eliminate Wagner as an independent organization.” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock pointed out the pattern of unexplained deaths and suicides in Putin’s Russia and stated that the international community immediately looked to the Kremlin in light of this incident.

Janis Sarts, director of NATO’s Strategic Communications Center of Excellence, echoed these sentiments, suggesting that the downing of the plane was not a coincidence. Putin has been accused of resorting to brutal and bizarre techniques to eliminate his opponents since coming to power in 2000.

The investigation into the crash continues, and further details are expected to emerge in the coming days.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

