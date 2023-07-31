The Universe: Exploring Love Through Traditional Chinese Opera

Title: Shandong Satellite TV’s “The Universe” Explores Deep Love in Traditional Chinese Opera

Shandong Satellite TV’s popular show, “The Universe,” is set to air its eighth episode of the second season, delving into the enchanting world of traditional Chinese opera and its profound expressions of love. Premiering on Saturday at 20:30, this episode promises to showcase the heartfelt emotions and touching melodies that transcend time and space.

The episode opens with the enchanting Shaoxing opera piece, “Who Lovesickness Gives,” capturing the essence of eternal love. Renowned film and television actor Yu Shaoqun collaborates with talented Shaoxing opera actor Li Xudan, bringing to life the pure and heart-wrenching love story of “Bao Dai.” This collaboration fulfills their dream of performing together on stage after 17 years and delivers a performance that is bound to touch the hearts of the audience.

The combination of Peking opera and the elegant Waltz is another highlight of the upcoming episode. A newly-written Peking opera piece, aptly titled “Appraisal,” showcases a deep palace love story between Guangxu and Concubine Zhen. Peking opera actors Suo Mingfang and Ma Botong integrate the traditional art form with Western waltz, creating a unique and innovative display of love. This contemporary expression of Peking Opera further emphasizes the show’s efforts in pushing the boundaries of artistic innovation.

Additionally, the episode features the powerful duo of opera actors Yu Yi and Yin Jun, performing the classic “Broken Intestine Water.” Through their soulful rendition, they portray the heart-wrenching parting that comes with life and death. Yu Yi’s tender voice melds seamlessly with Yin Jun’s opera arias, evoking a sense of ultimate sacrifice and eternal love. Their performance is sure to leave a lasting impression on viewers.

“Ask what is love in the world” is the underlying theme of this episode, reminding audiences that love is universal and can be expressed through the harmonious melodies and passionate performances of traditional Chinese opera. Viewers are invited to join the journey of love on Saturday, July 29th, at 20:30 on Shandong Satellite TV’s “The Universe.”

The world of traditional Chinese opera continues to captivate audiences with its alluring melodies and poignant tales of love. This episode promises to be a testament to the enduring power and emotional impact of the art form, celebrating the universality of love through captivating performances and timeless stories.

