Item by item, which were the products that increased the most in April according to INDEC

Finally, in line with the original publication schedule, this Friday INDEC released the inflation data for April, which stood at 8.4%, the highest in two decades. In year-on-year terms, the measurement reached 108.8%while so far this year already accumulated a rise of 32%. Next, the items and products that increased the most during the last month, according to the survey of the statistics and census entity.

According to what was reported in the report released this afternoon, the category that registered the greatest increase in April was Clothing and footwearwho scored a rise of 10,8% monthly and from 120,7% interannual.

Then it was located Food and non-alcoholic beverageswith a slightly smaller increase, of 10,1%. Compared to a year ago, the item accumulates an increase of 115%. In this division, key to the daily life of the population and sensitive to the poverty data published every six months, products such as the chicken, fish, eggs, sugar and tomatoamong others, led the rise in prices last month.

further down they were Restaurants and hotels (9,9%); y Home equipment and maintenance (8.6%), with year-on-year marks of 126,6% y 111,3%, respectively. Also, the increases in 7,5% in Recreation and leisure and of 6,6% in Healththe same mark as the one noted by Miscellaneous goods and services.

On the other hand, the items that registered the least variation in April were Alcoholic beverages and tobacco with 3.8%; and Education with 5%. In the case of this last sector, much of its updating in the first four-month period of the year concentrated in MarchWhen the school year begins.

Seasonal, regular and the Core CPI: how much did they rise in April

In the division by categories, the prices seasonal led the rise in April with 12,6%while those grouped in Regulated they barely went up 4.9%, in part, due to the containment of public service rates in the first part of the year.

Finally, regarding the variation of the Core inflationthat is, the index without the influence of seasonal and regulated prices, rose 8.4% during the fourth month of the yearand reaffirmed the upward trend in the cost of living.

