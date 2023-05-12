Home » They arrest a woman who was carrying 22 snakes in her suitcase
News

They arrest a woman who was carrying 22 snakes in her suitcase

by admin
They arrest a woman who was carrying 22 snakes in her suitcase

Indian authorities were surprised to find several species of snakes and a chameleon in luggage checked by a woman who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The reptiles were seized under the Customs Law and the Wildlife Protection Law. The video showed surprised customs agents placing the reptiles in plastic containers at the airport.

The passenger, whose identity was not released, was detained after customs officers discovered the animals during a routine baggage check. The reptiles were found in plastic containers inside the suitcase, which was covered with duct tape to prevent their escape.

The Indian authorities confirmed that a woman was captured at the Chennai International Airport who was carrying 22 snakes of various species and a chameleon in her suitcase luggage. The Central Board of Excise and Customs indicated that the passenger had just arrived on a flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

It may interest you: Fish with fangs and without scales appear on beaches in the United States

Wildlife trafficking is a serious crime in India, and the capture of the woman is just one of the country’s many efforts to combat this crime. The seized animals were taken to a rescue center and are expected to be released back into the wild once they have recovered.

The seizure of these reptiles was made by the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, which seeks to protect wild animals, birds and plants and ensure the ecological and environmental safety of the country. India has a rich biodiversity of wildlife, including tigers, elephants, rhinos, leopards, and many other endangered species.

See also  Medellín: Teacher would have abused minors in exchange for good grades

You may also like

Chongqing added 9.79 billion yuan in tax cuts...

Azerbaijani soldier killed in clash on Armenian border

Hans-Georg Maassen: Self-service mentality among the Greens

Participate in the call to access higher education...

FTF Annual Ordinary Congress: the 2023 provisional budget...

Azure Files offers new capabilities for SAP and...

Students with Icetex credits will have interest benefits

Chen Minxun wants to check the account Taishan...

Bim” – “Free ride for love”: spray of...

Sons of ‘El Cacique de la Junta’ will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy