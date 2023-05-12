They arrest a woman who was carrying 22 snakes in her suitcase

Indian authorities were surprised to find several species of snakes and a chameleon in luggage checked by a woman who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The reptiles were seized under the Customs Law and the Wildlife Protection Law. The video showed surprised customs agents placing the reptiles in plastic containers at the airport.

The passenger, whose identity was not released, was detained after customs officers discovered the animals during a routine baggage check. The reptiles were found in plastic containers inside the suitcase, which was covered with duct tape to prevent their escape.

The Indian authorities confirmed that a woman was captured at the Chennai International Airport who was carrying 22 snakes of various species and a chameleon in her suitcase luggage. The Central Board of Excise and Customs indicated that the passenger had just arrived on a flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Wildlife trafficking is a serious crime in India, and the capture of the woman is just one of the country’s many efforts to combat this crime. The seized animals were taken to a rescue center and are expected to be released back into the wild once they have recovered.

The seizure of these reptiles was made by the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, which seeks to protect wild animals, birds and plants and ensure the ecological and environmental safety of the country. India has a rich biodiversity of wildlife, including tigers, elephants, rhinos, leopards, and many other endangered species.