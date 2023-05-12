DUALIKA | Sportdimontagna.com

Now in its fifth edition, the Duallika is ready to offer new emotions and exciting sporting challenges. The appointment to mark on the calendar is for Sunday 14 May with the “Made in Belluno” duathlon organized by the Nevegallika association.

“Let’s go back to pedaling and running along the roads and paths of our beloved Colle, and we do it in the name of good effort”, comments Gianpaolo Garaboni of Nevegallika. «After the positive efforts of the Trail del Nevegal, the organizational machine rested a little and then immediately resumed with the Vertical Coca ski alp night cup of ski mountaineering and finally the new edition of the Duallika. We are here, stronger than ever and ready to entertain our competitors in the natural gym most loved by the people of Belluno between cycling and mountain running».

Departure of the first stage by bicycle at 10.00 sharp from Castion, on the straight in front of the Amici bar at Rudy, and arrival in Piazzale del Nevegàl. After the start you immediately climb along the SP31 for a 7.3 km route and 590 meters of positive difference in height. Please note that the road is not closed to traffic, therefore all competitors must compulsorily comply with the Highway Code, scrupulously maintaining the right edge of the roadway. You enter the transition area and set off for the second fraction where you will run on foot along a circular track entirely off the road of about 4.5 kilometers and with a positive difference in altitude of 350 meters which will make the athletes retrace some sections of the Nevegal Trail .

Different types of participation that can take place in the following ways: individual duathlon where the single athlete will face both fractions; duathlon in pairs where the two disciplines are tackled in succession by two different athletes; bicycle where the athlete can decide to tackle only the first fraction and which provides for a dedicated ranking where the individual and fractionalists of the duathlon will also appear.