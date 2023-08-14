Xiamen’s Weather: Rain Weakens and Temperature Rises

Xiamen’s rain will weaken today and tomorrow, and the temperature will rise

Last weekend, Xiamen experienced warm and humid weather with occasional showers and thunderstorms. Yesterday, a beautiful double rainbow appeared in some areas. The Municipal Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow rainstorm warning signal and a yellow lightning warning signal. The meteorological department predicts that the “Vulcan” subtropical high pressure will strengthen slightly today and tomorrow, resulting in weakened precipitation and a slight rise in temperature.

The warm and humid air flow in Xiamen is like a young man with changeable emotions and full of vitality, controlling the unpredictable weather in the city. Yesterday afternoon, there was light to moderate rain across the city, with Jimei, Tong’an, and other areas experiencing heavier rainfall. The accumulated rainfall in Jimei Lehai Park reached 44 millimeters. Despite the rain, the morning sun caused the highest temperature at the city’s meteorological station to rise to 30.8°C, which was 1.3°C higher than the day before yesterday.

Although it is already autumn, Xiamen is still experiencing the dog days of summer. The subtropical high pressure, which has been weak recently, will finally show its power today and tomorrow. The weather in the city will be mainly cloudy with local thunderstorms, and the precipitation will weaken. The temperature will be hot, and certain areas may experience high temperatures above 35°C. The air humidity will remain high, between 70% and 95%, resulting in a feeling of stuffiness.

However, starting the day after tomorrow, the subtropical high pressure will weaken, and the temperature will drop slightly. On the 18th, the highest temperature in the urban area will drop to 30°C, and various places will experience significant rainfall again. From the 19th, the subtropical high pressure will strengthen, bringing fine weather and gradually rising temperatures to the city.

In terms of ocean conditions, the climax time for waves will be at 10:46 am and 11:54 pm, while the low tide will occur at 05:07 am and 5:14 pm. The surface water temperature is expected to range from 28.0°C to 30.5°C. The wave height in the southern waters of Xiamen Island will be around 0.5m to 1.0m, with light waves.

Stay updated with the latest weather information from the Xiamen Meteorological WeChat Official Account.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

