Flowers from all over Europe, five thousand at the night in Bugnara – Notizie

Crowd and enthusiasm in the small center of Bugnara (L’Aquila) for the Romantic night. Over the course of the evening-night, five thousand crowded alleys and squares amidst music, good food, fun and flowers.


Twenty florists from Belgium, Hungary, Holland, Slovakia, Russia and Belarus took part this year in the international floral art festival now in its 17th edition. The event, commented the organizers together with the mayor, Domenico Taglieri, “has become a point of reference in the international horticultural scene.


In fact, the event is not limited only to floral art, but offered a rich entertainment program, which includes performances by musical artists and DJ sets”. This edition was characterized by numerous initiatives among which stand out the setups and installations floral and vegetable, as well as a fashion show with dresses created exclusively with flowers and leaves.

