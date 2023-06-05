The University of Villa María will pay tribute to La Mona Jiménez for her contribution to culture

The singer Carlos “La Mona” Jiménez will be honored by the National University of Villa María in the framework of the National Quartet Festival to be held in that city in the coming days.

The news came out after the presentation of the festival in Córdoba. The mayor of Villa María, Martín Gill, confirmed that “El Boss” will be recognized by the university and the municipality.

“We will pay tribute to him together with the National University of Villa María for his transcendental contribution in the 80 years of the quartet and for being the only ambassador of Cordovan music, allowing the consolidation of the genre and opening doors in every corner of the country and the world,” he said. the mayor at that time.

In turn, he announced that the recognition of La Mona will be carried out with an interview, on Saturday, June 17, at the Auditorium of the National University of Villa María.

The great festival of popular music from Cordoba will take place at the Municipal Amphitheater on June 16, 17 and 18.