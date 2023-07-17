Envy Of None – That Was Then, This Is Now – EP Review

Envy Of None – That Was Then, This Is Now

Almost a year ago the All-Star project released Envy Of Nonewhose most famous face is certainly the former Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson represents, their self-titled debut album and presented a modern and emotional alternative rock with breathy vocals and an equally soulful guitar playing of a Lifeson.

Now the next sign of life from the bustling quartet appears in the form of an EP That Was Then, This Is Now, on CD, vinyl and digital. In and of itself, this is gratifying. Unfortunately, the novelties among the five songs are limited. Really new That Was Thenyou HERE can hear and comes across as quite catchy. The other four songs are more or less old acquaintances. Lethe River and You’ll Be Sorry are bonus tracks on the deluxe edition of the debut album, so lean on its style and justify the purchase of the EP if you bought a regular version of the album.

The novelties are limited

Dog’s Life and Dumb are also old acquaintances, but have been provided with an alternative mix for the EP, which gives the songs even more electronic colors and incorporates a clearer Industrial note. Both worked better as a pop rock song in the original.

It’s a bit of a shame that this promising combo’s new vital sign is pretty slim. The only new track is quite nice, but only partially justifies a purchase. The two bonus songs from the album upgrade the whole thing. However, whether one is willing to pay a full-time price for the given few songs is something everyone has to decide for themselves.

Conclusion

As much as I like the debut album by Envy Of None like and as much as I like the life’s work of Alex Lifeson pay my respects, two good old songs, one new and two passable remixes That Was Then are a positive sign of life and a pointer to the future, but they are quite lonely on their own. Therefore extremely benevolent 7 / 10

Line Up

Alf Annibalini – guitars, keyboards, programming

Andy Curran – bass, programming, guitars, backing vocals, stylophones

Alex Lifeson – guitars, mandola, banjo, programming

Maiah Wynne – vocals, backing vocals, keyboards

Tracklist

01. Lethe River

02. You’ll Be Sorry

03. Dog’s Life (Remix)

04. Dumb (The Dumb Remix)

05. That Was Then

