The Untold Facts About Los Tigres del Norte: From their Origins to International Fame and Censorship

Los Tigres del Norte: The Iconic Band with Surprising Origins

Los Tigres del Norte, one of the most iconic and beloved bands in northern music, have captivated audiences for decades with their unmistakable style and moving lyrics. However, beyond their fame, there are certain facts about them that perhaps even their biggest fans don’t know.

It is a surprising fact, but Los Tigres del Norte took shape in San Jose, California, in 1969, in the San Francisco Bay area. All of its members were born in Sinaloa, but at a very young age, they moved to the United States and, upon discovering their great musical talent, they decided to create a band.

Jorge Hernández, the eldest of the Hernández Angulo family, convinced his brothers Raúl, Hernán, and his cousin Óscar to form a group that, in 1968, was founded. When deciding the genre, they did not forget their roots and decided to interpret the Mexican regional.

But why are they called Tigres del Norte? When the Hernández brothers crossed the border from Mexico into the United States, an immigration officer called them Little Tigers, referring to their youth and energy. However, this name did not remain a passing nickname. In different interviews, the Hernández brothers have indicated that the officer also predicted that they would grow and prosper in their new land, which inspired the group’s current name.

In 2022, Los Tigres del Norte were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They became the first Mexican Norteño music group to receive this recognition, further solidifying their place in music history.

The Tigres del Norte are also ambassadors of Mexican culture around the world. Their music has crossed borders and brought the passion and narrative of northern music to global audiences, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry and being a source of inspiration for countless artists. They have had tours that cover Europe, Asia, and Africa, through which they conquered audiences of various cultures. In addition, they have collaborations with internationally renowned stars such as Willie Nelson, Carlos Santana, and Shakira.

Some of Los Tigres del Norte’s most popular songs include “The Black Door,” “The Golden Cage,” “The Family,” “The Farm,” “The Boss of Bosses,” “America,” “The Pain of Your Loss,” and “The Corner Table.”

On the other hand, the artistic career of this regional Mexican group has not always been full of successes. At some point, they have been victims of censorship by the government itself. These are some of the corridos that the Mexican authorities prohibited them from transmitting: “Contraband and Treason,” “El Gato Félix,” “La Banda del Car Rojo,” “Vivan Los Modos,” and “La Reina del Sur.” The main reason was because the authorities did not want the crime to be justified, according to Jorge Hernández, founder of the group.

The legacy of Los Tigres del Norte transcends borders and continues to resonate with audiences worldwide. Their fusion of traditional Mexican regional music with modern sounds has left an enduring impact, defying cultural and musical boundaries. As they journey through their extraordinary career, Los Tigres del Norte remain true to their roots, representing the spirit and soul of northern music.