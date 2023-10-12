Arizona Diamondbacks Complete Sweep and Propel to Championship Series with Dominating Victory over Los Angeles Dodgers

The Diamondbacks Complete Sweep, Advance to Championship Series

By Alden Gonzalez | ESPN

Published Oct. 12, 2023, 10:23 a.m. ET | Updated Oct. 12, 2023, 10:23 a.m. ET

In a stunning turn of events, the Arizona Diamondbacks have completed a sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers and secured their spot in the Championship Series. The Diamondbacks’ impressive performance included a dominant game 3 where they defeated the Dodgers 4-2, thanks to a barrage of four home runs in the third inning.

The Dodgers, who had a strong regular season, were unable to replicate their success in the National League Division Series against the Diamondbacks. As the Arizona team celebrated their victory, the Dodgers walked away quietly and solemnly, facing another disappointing playoff exit.

Throughout the series, the Diamondbacks showcased their resilience and confidence against their heavily-favored opponents. The Dodgers had no response to Arizona’s relentless attack on their starting pitchers and struggles on offense. Clayton Kershaw, Bobby Miller, and Lance Lynn all struggled to contain the powerful Diamondbacks lineup.

This marks the third consecutive year that the Dodgers have been eliminated from the playoffs by a team that finished with a significantly better regular-season record. Despite their dominance in the regular season, the Dodgers have failed to perform at the same level in the postseason.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts takes responsibility for their postseason struggles and acknowledges the need for improvement. The team’s impressive regular-season achievements have not translated into postseason success, with only one championship in the last 10 years.

The Dodgers’ starting pitchers, who entered the playoffs with high expectations, faltered in the series against the Diamondbacks. Their inability to provide solid outings put the offense in a constant uphill battle.

The Dodgers’ offense also struggled to produce timely hits throughout the series, despite the performances of MVP candidates Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. The team’s inability to capitalize on scoring opportunities proved to be their downfall.

The Diamondbacks, who finished 16 games behind the Dodgers in the regular season, defied all odds and outperformed their opponents when it mattered most. Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, and rookie Brandon Pfaadt delivered exceptional performances on the mound, shutting down the potent Dodgers lineup.

In game 3, a quartet of solo home runs by Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte, Christian Walker, and Gabriel Moreno provided the Diamondbacks with enough support to secure the victory. These powerful hits traveled a combined total of 1,626 feet, further highlighting Arizona’s dominance.

Despite a late rally by Chris Taylor in the ninth inning, the Dodgers fell short of a comeback. Taylor’s deep hit was caught by center fielder Alek Thomas, sealing their fate and solidifying the Diamondbacks’ sweep.

The Diamondbacks’ surprising triumph and the Dodgers’ disappointing exit once again highlight the unpredictable nature of baseball and the importance of performing in the playoffs. As the Diamondbacks move forward to the Championship Series, the Dodgers will have to revisit their strategies and find a way to excel in the postseason.

