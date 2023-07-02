The voluminous sum that Nahir Galarza will charge for the film based on his life

The production of “Nahir”, the thriller based on the police case of Nahir Galarzawill contribute a succulent sum of dollars for the 23-year-old girl convicted of the crime of her boyfriend Fernando Pastorizzo. Amazon Prime Video officially announced a few days ago the start of the filming that will be starring the actress Valentina Zenerewho will embody the enigmatic role of the youngest woman to be sentenced to life imprisonment in Argentine police history.

Beyond the film, whose premiere is scheduled for the end of the year or for the beginning of 2024, there are other audiovisual productions inspired by the figure of Nahir Galarza: a series of 12 episodes from the production company Zeppelin Studio and a 2 episode docureality with the young woman as the main character, with testimonies recorded in prison.

The aforementioned projects would provide the young earnings close to 500 thousand dollarsin exchange for assigning the rights.

The case of Nahir Galarza

Nahir Galarza She was convicted of murdering Pastorizzo with a shot to the back and currently remains in the Paraná Women’s Penal Unit No. 6, where she is also studying psychology at the Autonomous University of Entre Ríos, one street away.

The crime occurred on December 30, 2017 and Galarza, who was 19 years old, was sentenced to life imprisonment for homicide, aggravated by the circumstance of having maintained a stable relationship.

The Justice established that the young woman shot Pastorizzo in the back with her father’s 9-millimeter pistol, who was then a police officer, and in 2018 the Criminal Cassation Chamber of Entre Ríos decided that she be transferred to a common women’s prison in Paraná for your protection.

Nahir Galarza turned 24 and “a lover” sent roses to his cell

At the end of March of this year, the accused went to the courts of the city of Paraná to request

the change of surname.

As reported by the local press, Galarza was taken from Penal Unit 6 Concepción Arenal, where she remains detained, to the headquarters of the provincial Justice, where she was received by an interdisciplinary team.

The young woman ratified her desire to change her last name and use only her mother’s, after accusing her father of being the perpetrator of Pastorizzo’s murder.

Nahir Galarza received gifts and a romantic letter from an Italian lover for Valentine’s Day

The announcement of the young woman’s last name change had been made in August 2022 by her lawyer Raquel Hermida Leyenda, who assists her in the criminal case for the murder of her boyfriend.

“Nahir wants to change his last name urgently,” the lawyer had said at the time, adding: “He also told the psychologist and psychiatrist at the prison and they advised him to see the social worker. He insists that the father was the shooter and that she is innocent”.

The accusation against Marcelo Galarza was dismissed in January of last year by the Gualeguaychú prosecutor’s office, alleging that the guilt of her boyfriend’s crime had already been previously analyzed in different judicial instances.

