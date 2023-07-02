Home » Greentech Varta battery technology pioneer Varta still in crisis
Technology

Greentech Varta battery technology pioneer Varta still in crisis

by admin
Greentech Varta battery technology pioneer Varta still in crisis

Greentech Varta battery technology pioneer Varta still in crisis – TechFieber Greentech Live The Baden-Württemberg battery tech company Varta, specialist for batteries and energy storage solutions, today agreed with employee representatives from Varta Microbattery to cut 88 jobs. The company currently employs around 4,700 people. Comparable programs are currently not required at other locations. Both the employee and the employer would have to agree to a termination agreement that provides for a basic settlement and an incentive bonus, among other things. Further details were not disclosed – the company and the works council have agreed not to disclose anything. This website uses, among other things, cookies to analyze and improve the website, to display personalized ads and to share articles on social networks. Under data protection you will find information and options for switching off these cookies. OK

See also  Commercial roofs: wasted space for photovoltaics

You may also like

Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard: Revealing Nintendo’s Next-Generation...

The story of WhatsApp and founder Jan Koum

Introducing the Liberty Phone: A Revolutionary Decoupling of...

Active Noise Canceling (ANC): Simply explained!

how to watch live event s…

Euclid Mission: Exploring the Unknown and Dark Universe...

How to know if a person is online...

SEGA VP Affirms Company’s Independence Amidst Microsoft Acquisition...

Zoom Video Communications Zoom Client: Warning of a...

Leaked Design and Details: Third-Party Mobile Case Hints...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy