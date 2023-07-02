Greentech Varta battery technology pioneer Varta still in crisis – TechFieber Greentech Live The Baden-Württemberg battery tech company Varta, specialist for batteries and energy storage solutions, today agreed with employee representatives from Varta Microbattery to cut 88 jobs. The company currently employs around 4,700 people. Comparable programs are currently not required at other locations. Both the employee and the employer would have to agree to a termination agreement that provides for a basic settlement and an incentive bonus, among other things. Further details were not disclosed – the company and the works council have agreed not to disclose anything. This website uses, among other things, cookies to analyze and improve the website, to display personalized ads and to share articles on social networks. Under data protection you will find information and options for switching off these cookies. OK

