Actors such as Qin Lan and Wang Guanyistarringofromantic light comedy《heart rippling” recently came to an end, the show’s costumes are exquisite, the narrative rhythm is brisk, and the plot is catchy. The role of Zhang Fan, played by Qin Lan, has a beautiful appearance, and each set of urban style shows the unique charm of mature women.









In the finale plot, Zhang Fan, who resigned, chose to start a business and started a new career journey. She and Lin Sen (played by Wang Ziyi) also successfully achieved positive results and gained a sweet love. Through her wonderful performances, Qin Lan showed Zhang Fan’s qualities to the audience one by one. She was upright and kind, and when she encouraged Li Tian, ​​her subordinate who was hurt, her eyes were both distressed and domineering; she lived soberly, When she said, “Even if there is no emotion, a person will be very happy” with determination everywhere on her face; she is free and easy, and when she resigns, she bravely asks her superiors for the results of her work, neither humble nor arrogant. From Zhang Fan, we can see the sparkling side of independent women, and Qin Lan’s relaxed performance also makes the presentation of this role natural and real. In the fast-paced and fast-paced plot, she also switches her own performance mode in a timely manner, which is further integrated with the distinctive style of the play, showing the adaptability and creativity of professional actors.









The story of “Ripple Heart” has come to a successful conclusion. Looking back on the several dramas launched this year, Qin Lan has been able to walk in various roles with ease, the gentle and demure Yi Zhongling, the professional, powerful and funny Tang Jiayu, mature Zhang Fan, who is independent and has her own style… No matter whether the role is retracted or released, static or dynamic, she can perfectly digest and shape it, conquering the audience with her acting skills. Finally, I look forward to Qin Lan’s upcoming works “Yin Niang”, “She Just Doesn’t Want to Lose”, and “Brilliant Turn” to meet the audience as soon as possible~

Further reading:



