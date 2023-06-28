The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp star in HBO’s large-scale topical series “The Idol”, the content is reduced to five episodes

Starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, and as BLACKPINK member Jennie’s first work in Hollywood, HBO’s large-scale series “The Idol” sparked discussions due to various controversies before it aired, and the audience’s expectations were high. Naturally, it also improved. Unexpectedly, the negative comments were extremely high after it was launched, and many people were disappointed by the fast-paced plot and meaningless sex scenes.

Even more surprising is that, according to the “Deadline” report, the original 6-episode “The Idol” seems to have been cut down after the departure of creator Amy Seimtez, and director Sam Levinson made major adjustments to the content, so that the first season was changed to 5 episodes come to an end, which means that there is only the last episode left, and this Sunday will usher in the finale.

In fact, “The Idol” has been able to maintain good ratings more or less thanks to the patience of the audience (and Jennie’s fans, of course), after each episode, people always look forward to it. What explosive reversal was launched before, and I chose to continue watching, but the possibility of this trust being rewarded is extremely low. Although HBO has not decided to kill the second season of “The Idol”, it may be difficult to return with a sequel under this momentum. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention to relevant news.

